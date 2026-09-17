Endless Meetings May Be Hiding a Bigger Execution Problem. Here’s What Leaders Need to Know.

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Key Takeaways Recurring meetings often outlive their original purpose because they’ve become the default route for exceptions the standard process can’t handle.

Cancelling the meeting doesn’t remove the work — issues just stall elsewhere and come back, since ownership alone doesn’t create a path through non-standard cases.

The real cost is the delay between meetings: Work waits, other tasks get sequenced around it, and senior time gets consumed by exceptions that shouldn’t need it.

A weekly meeting had been created to solve one unusual problem on a cross-functional initiative. The standard process didn’t give the issue a clean route to resolution, so leadership brought the right people together and handled it there.

It worked. A second exception appeared a few weeks later, and because the same people were already meeting, the issue was added to the agenda. Then another issue came in from a different part of the initiative.

Months later, the original problem was gone. The meeting wasn’t.

Its agenda now carried a rotating collection of exceptions that didn’t fit neatly into the normal process. Everyone agreed the meeting was taking too much senior time, so someone suggested removing it.

The team tried to send the next unusual issue back through the normal route. It stalled because the process had no clear path for handling something that fell outside its standard assumptions.

So the issue came back to the meeting.

That is why some recurring meetings survive long after the problem that created them is gone. The meeting has become the place where unresolved work goes when the rest of the organization has nowhere else to put it.

The meeting is solving a problem the calendar didn’t create

Leaders usually notice meeting overload through the calendar. There are too many recurring sessions. The same senior people keep attending. Agendas grow, and work waits for the next meeting before it can move.

That makes meeting discipline look like the problem. Sometimes it is. But removing a meeting doesn’t remove the work that meeting has been carrying. If the organization has no reliable route for an unusual issue, a cross-functional exception or a problem that falls outside the standard process, that work still needs somewhere to go.

The recurring meeting becomes that place.

This is different from a meeting caused by unclear ownership. Everyone may know exactly who owns the issue. The difficulty is that the normal path doesn’t tell the owner how to get the issue resolved when it crosses a boundary or falls outside the expected case.

That distinction matters because a calendar fix won’t solve an execution-routing problem.

Exceptions start teaching the organization where to send work

The first exception looks temporary. A project hits something unusual, the existing process can’t handle it cleanly, and leaders create a forum where the right people can settle it. The problem begins when the forum works better than the operating path around it.

If an issue is likely to stall elsewhere, people bring it to the meeting. If several functions need to agree, they bring it to the meeting. If the normal process doesn’t cover the case, they bring it to the meeting.

Over time, the organization starts routing uncertainty toward the place that has already proven it can resolve it. What began as one temporary conversation becomes the unofficial place for exceptions.

That is the point where the meeting stops being a response to one problem and starts becoming part of how the organization operates.

Removing the meeting exposes what the process still can’t handle

The persistence mechanism becomes visible when someone tries to redirect the work.

In the launch example, leaders considered removing the weekly meeting because the original problem had been resolved and the standing forum was consuming too much time. The next unusual issue was pushed back into the normal process. It didn’t move.

One function could complete its part, but the issue crossed into territory the process didn’t define. Another team needed input that no standard handoff required. The owner was known, yet ownership alone didn’t create a route through the exception.

The issue returned to the meeting because the meeting could still do what the normal process couldn’t.

It shows that the meeting isn’t surviving because leaders forgot to cancel it. It’s surviving because the organization has made the meeting the only dependable place where certain work can be resolved.

Endless meetings can be a routing problem in disguise

This is one way endless meetings become an execution leak.

The visible symptom is calendar load, but the underlying problem sits in the movement of work. Cross-functional issues wait until the next session. Senior leaders get pulled into operational exceptions because the meeting is the only place where the right combination of people regularly comes together.

Problems accumulate between meetings because teams know the forum is where they will finally be settled. The meeting may even look productive because decisions get made and blockers get removed.

That apparent usefulness makes the real problem harder to see. The organization isn’t asking why so much work requires the meeting in the first place.

As more exceptions are routed into the same forum, the meeting becomes overloaded. More people attend because more functions are affected. The agenda stretches because unrelated issues share the same destination.

Soon the organization experiences endless meetings not because people love meetings, but because the meeting has become infrastructure for unresolved work.

The cost appears between meetings

The real expense isn’t only the hour spent in the room. Work can stop while people wait for the next session.

A team may have finished everything it can do but still be unable to move because an exception requires people who won’t be together until Thursday. A decision that could take 10 minutes once the right people are present can sit for several days because the meeting has become the route.

The delay also spreads beyond the issue itself. Teams begin sequencing other work around the meeting because they know certain decisions cannot move until the forum convenes. What started as one exception then starts influencing the pace of unrelated work.

Their attention gets consumed by operational exceptions that shouldn’t require recurring executive intervention. The meeting gives the organization access to senior judgment, but it also keeps work dependent on that access.

The cost compounds as the forum becomes more successful. The more issues it resolves, the more likely teams are to bring the next unusual issue there instead of finding another route.

The meeting becomes busier because it works.

In reality, that demand for coordination is evidence that the organization has concentrated exception handling into one recurring event.

A useful meeting can still reveal an execution weakness

The mistake is assuming that a recurring meeting is only a meeting problem. Sometimes the calendar is showing something deeper.

The organization has created a dependable place for exceptions without creating an equally dependable way for those exceptions to move through normal work.

That is why removing the meeting can fail. The unresolved work doesn’t disappear. It stalls, gets escalated or finds its way back to the same group of people. The recurring meeting then survives because it is carrying a structural burden the rest of the operating system hasn’t absorbed.

That is the diagnosis leaders can miss when they focus only on reducing meeting count. An overloaded calendar is the visible symptom. The deeper execution problem is that too much work still needs the meeting before it can move.