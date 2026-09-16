11 Ways to Run Your Business While Traveling

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Key Takeaways Running a business while traveling is about finding the right balance. You need systems, a reliable team and technology that keep things moving, but you also need the discipline to know when to unplug.

11 key strategies help me stay productive without turning every vacation into another week at the office.

The real freedom isn’t being able to work from anywhere — it’s building a business that doesn’t need your attention everywhere.

Running a business while traveling sounds great in theory, but I’ve learned that it only works when you build the right systems around it.

Over the years, I’ve managed my businesses from different countries, sometimes while traveling with my family and sometimes while combining a trip with meetings or events.

Along the way, I’ve figured out what actually helps me stay productive without turning every vacation into another week at the office. Here are the strategies that work best for me.

1. Use AI agents to keep your business running

I’ve started using AI agents more actively in my businesses, and one of the biggest benefits I’ve noticed is how much easier they make it to step away from routine work. I can use them to organize information, monitor workflows, handle repetitive administrative tasks and deal with smaller processes that previously required someone’s constant attention. That becomes particularly valuable when I’m traveling, because I don’t want to open my laptop every hour just to check that everything is moving.

According to EverMind, most UK and Ireland C-suite leaders using AI agents report saving between three and 10 hours per week. For me, that’s the real value of AI agents: not replacing my involvement in the business, but reducing the number of small things that require it. When I only have a few hours to work during a trip, I’d rather spend them making decisions, talking to key people and solving problems that actually need me.

2. Create marketing content with AI while traveling

I’ve found that one of the harder things to maintain while traveling is a consistent flow of marketing content, particularly video. I don’t want every trip to involve filming equipment, long editing sessions or coordinating with a creative team just to keep my businesses visible online.

This is another area where I’ve started relying more on AI. I can take an idea, script or content I already have and use AI tools to turn it into something usable without being tied to my normal setup. According to PixVerse, 63% of video marketers have already used AI video tools to help create or edit marketing videos. I can use an AI video generator, for example, to experiment with social clips, promotional videos or different creative concepts directly from my laptop.

I still want the ideas and marketing strategy to come from me and my team, but AI makes the production side much more flexible — which is exactly what I need when I’m working from a hotel, airport or somewhere halfway around the world.

3. Use AI to improve and repurpose written content

The same approach works with written content. When I’m traveling, I rarely want to spend several hours staring at a blank document when I already have articles, posts and other material that can be turned into something new. I use AI to help me repurpose a longer article into LinkedIn posts, email content or shorter pieces, as well as to edit and improve drafts I’ve already written.

This is becoming a practical way for marketers to get more from the content they already have. According to WriterNinja, 39% of marketers using AI for content creation already use it to repurpose marketing content.

For me, AI solves another practical problem as well: English isn’t my native language. One of the easiest ways for me to create something while traveling is simply to press the microphone button in the AI assistant I’m using and talk through my thoughts as they come. Instead of worrying about perfect English or sentence structure, I can focus on the idea and let AI help me shape it into clear, polished writing afterward. It makes creating and repurposing content on the road much faster while still keeping the ideas and perspective genuinely mine.



4. Build a team that can handle hands-on work without you

One of the businesses I manage while traveling is surprisingly physical. I’ve built a network of microsites that generate leads for local construction services, from bathroom renovations and window installation to flooring, basement cleanouts and other hands-on jobs. When a lead comes in, my customer service team qualifies the customer and passes the job down to the local construction crews I work with, so I can focus on lead generation, marketing and managing the operation from wherever I happen to be.

I started exploring this model after watching the cost of skilled manual work rise in Bulgaria, where I live. While more people are attracted to careers that can be done behind a laptop, there is still plenty of work that simply cannot be moved online — you can’t renovate a bathroom, install a floor or replace a window over Zoom. The shortage of people willing and qualified to do this work can create an interesting opportunity for entrepreneurs who know how to connect local demand with reliable crews.

The same pressure is visible in the U.S. According to R&J, the construction industry needs to attract an estimated 349,000 net new workers in 2026 just to meet demand for construction services, with another 456,000 needed in 2027. The lesson I’ve learned is that running a business remotely doesn’t mean the business itself has to be digital. If you can build the systems for generating leads, handling customers and dispatching dependable teams, even a very hands-on local service business can be managed while you travel.

5. Keep a professional workspace without being tied to one location

Not every great vacation destination is a great place to work. I’ve traveled to places where finding a quiet, professional environment was surprisingly difficult. The few coffee shops available might be packed with families and screaming children or groups having beers in the middle of the day — not exactly the environment you want when you need three hours of uninterrupted work.

That’s why I now consider the availability of reliable coworking spaces when choosing where to stay. Coffee shops are fine for answering emails or handling a few simple tasks, but when I need to concentrate, take calls or make important decisions, I want somewhere that actually feels like an office.

According to Winston Tower, 45% of workers rate their productivity as excellent in a coworking environment, compared with just 27% when working from home. You can imagine that working from a hotel lobby, hotel room or coffee shop would be even worse than working from home. A little research before booking your destination can therefore make a big difference: Check the coworking spaces and flexible offices nearby, their opening hours and reviews.

Traveling gives you the freedom to work from almost anywhere, but that doesn’t mean you should try to work from everywhere. Just make sure there are a few good coworking spaces nearby.

6. Optimize your transportation when traveling

One thing I’ve learned from traveling is that the best way to get around changes completely from one country to another. In parts of Southeast Asia, for example, private drivers can be affordable enough that I hire the same driver for most or even all of my stay. He meets me at the airport, takes me to the hotel and is available when I need to move around, saving me the hassle of constantly arranging transportation. In Spain, I do almost the opposite: high-speed trains make traveling between major cities so convenient that a car often makes little sense.

New York taught me that timing matters just as much as the type of transportation you choose. Traffic can change dramatically depending on the hour, so I try to plan meetings and transfers around peak periods rather than automatically jumping into a car. According to BCS, during New York’s evening rush hour, driving 10 kilometers takes about 31 minutes, with an average speed of only around 19 km/h.

When I travel, I research not only whether trains, public transit, taxis or private drivers make the most sense, but also when I should use them. Saving 30 minutes here and an hour there adds up quickly when you’re trying to run a business at the same time.

7. Choose destinations that help you recharge

The way I travel has changed as I’ve gotten older and taken on more responsibility as a business owner. In my twenties, a good trip might have meant nightlife, parties and trying to squeeze as much as possible into every day. Today, I’m much more interested in coming back from a trip feeling better than when I left.

Especially during the winter, I like destinations with good spas and wellness facilities, where I can structure my day around three things: focused work first, a workout at the gym afterward and finally, recovery in a warm pool, sauna or spa. Apparently, I’m not alone in making that shift. According to Carbon Wellness, 56% of travelers say their number one motivation for leisure travel is to rest and recharge.

When you’re running a business while traveling, that balance becomes even more valuable. I can still get several productive hours of work done, but instead of ending the day exhausted after sightseeing and nightlife, I use the rest of the trip to exercise, recover and actually switch off.

8. Turn downtime into learning time

I used to listen to far more podcasts than I do today, with my listening probably peaking during the Covid years. Now I’m more selective about both what I listen to and when. Traveling creates some of the best opportunities: If I’m driving alone, doing a relatively easy workout or simply have an hour to myself while my family is somewhere else in the hotel or spa, I’ll often put on a business or entrepreneurship podcast. I use that time to hear how other founders think, discover new strategies or get a different perspective on something I’m already working on.

And this habit is common among other entrepreneurs: According to Castos, 43% of business owners and executives surveyed said podcasts were their primary source of information. I don’t feel the need to consume business content every free minute anymore, but podcasts are an easy way to turn some of the natural downtime that comes with traveling into useful learning without opening a laptop.

9. Let data tell you when your business needs attention

One of the biggest mistakes I can make while traveling is constantly checking whether everything is okay back home. I don’t want to spend half my trip messaging my team to ask how many leads came in, how campaigns are performing or whether sales are moving in the right direction. Instead, I prefer having the important numbers available in dashboards so I can quickly see what is happening and only step in when something actually needs my attention.

According to Magnific, 76% of firms say having sales data available in real time is very or extremely important for decision-making and business performance. For businesses with larger volumes of constantly changing information, real-time data infrastructure can take this further, allowing tools and dashboards to update as new activity happens rather than relying on yesterday’s reports. The better visibility I have into my businesses, the less I need to micromanage them — and that becomes especially valuable when I’m traveling.

10. Combine business travel with leisure

Whenever possible, I try to give my trips more than one purpose. If there’s an interesting conference in Spain, Thailand or Vietnam, for example, that can become the starting point for a longer trip. I’ll attend the event, arrange meetings with clients or business partners who happen to be in the region, and then leave several days for actually enjoying the destination.

I also sometimes do the reverse: Once I know where I want to travel, I look through my network to see whether there are clients, partners or worthwhile industry events nearby. This approach has become common enough to have its own name — “bleisure” travel.

According to Nobl Travel, 36% of global travelers plan to extend a business trip to enjoy leisure time before or after their work obligations. For me, combining the two makes the economics of traveling better, but more importantly, it turns a single trip into an opportunity to strengthen business relationships while still having a real vacation.

11. Create a “minimum viable workday”

When I’m traveling, I don’t try to recreate my normal workday in a hotel room, but I’ve also learned that completely switching off isn’t always realistic when you run a business. According to Tailor Brands, 85% of small business owners continue working in some capacity while on vacation. I’m usually part of that majority. I create what I call a “minimum viable workday.”

I identify the two or three things that genuinely need me and focus only on those. The key is cutting everything around the actual work. According to WPX, employees spend around 60% of their time on “work about work,” such as communicating about tasks, searching for information and chasing updates. When I’m traveling, I try to eliminate as much of that as possible. I handle the important decisions, solve anything urgent and then close the laptop — the business keeps moving, but I still get to enjoy the trip.

Running a business while traveling is ultimately about finding the right balance. You need systems, a reliable team and technology that keep things moving without your constant involvement, but you also need the discipline to know when to close the laptop. I’ve learned to focus on the work that genuinely needs me, automate or delegate the rest, and plan my trips in ways that make both working and relaxing easier. Do that well, and travel doesn’t have to interrupt your business — it can simply become part of how you run it.