Why Getting Rid of an Inefficient Process Can Feel Riskier Than Keeping It

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Key Takeaways Workarounds often outlive the problem they were created to solve. Once embedded in routines, teams keep using them even after the underlying process improves.

Distributed costs are easy to tolerate. Small amounts of duplicate work, checking and waiting spread across many teams can add up to significant organizational drag without creating an obvious trigger for action.

Keeping the workaround creates many small, ongoing costs, while removing it can expose the organization creates a concentrated, visible downside.

The workaround started for a good reason.

A launch team was struggling with unreliable information moving across several functions. Leadership added a manual tracker and a weekly reconciliation so critical gaps wouldn’t get missed. It wasn’t elegant, but it worked. The launch moved forward, and the immediate problem stopped dominating attention.

Months later, the operating environment had changed. The underlying process was stronger, the information was more reliable, and teams had developed better ways to manage the risk. The tracker stayed, and so did the weekly reconciliation.

People across several functions continued updating the formal system and then checking the workaround because both had become part of how the work moved. Everyone could see the duplication.

What kept it in place wasn’t a belief that the workaround was efficient. The reason was more rational than that. The cost of keeping it was spread across many people. The risk of removing it wasn’t.

Small costs become easy to tolerate when everyone shares them

Temporary workarounds usually enter an organization under pressure. Something important isn’t working reliably, and waiting for the perfect fix isn’t an option. Teams build a bridge around the problem so the business can keep moving.

That response makes sense. The problem begins after the workaround becomes normal.

One team spends a little time updating it. Another checks it before making a decision. Someone else reconciles it with the formal system. Another group waits for the additional review before moving.

Each burden looks manageable on its own. No single team loses enough time to make the workaround feel intolerable. The cost is fragmented across the organization, which makes the total drag harder to see than the individual inconvenience.

That distribution matters. I’ve seen workarounds survive long after people openly acknowledge that they create duplicate effort. The organization isn’t unaware of the problem. People can describe the extra work clearly.

Awareness alone still may not create a reason strong enough to remove it. The friction belongs to everyone a little.

The workaround starts changing the handoff

The deeper cost appears when work crosses from one team to another.

The formal process may say that one function completes its work and passes the result forward. The workaround adds another condition. Before the next team can move, someone has to update the tracker, reconcile the information or wait for an additional check.

That is where the problem stops being a local inconvenience. The extra step becomes part of the handoff itself.

Now one team may have finished its work, but the next team still can’t act. Information exists, but it has to be copied somewhere else. A decision has already been made, but another confirmation still has to travel with it.

This is one way broken handoffs develop inside otherwise capable organizations. The people on both sides may be doing exactly what they’re supposed to do, yet work still loses momentum as it crosses the boundary between them.

The workaround becomes the condition that determines when the handoff is considered complete. That matters because leaders can look at each function separately and see no obvious failure. The delay sits between them.

Removing the workaround changes the shape of the risk

Keeping the workaround and removing it don’t create symmetrical choices. If the organization keeps it, the cost continues in small pieces.

Several teams lose time. Information gets entered twice. Meetings include one more reconciliation. Decisions wait for an extra check. None of those costs necessarily produces a single moment large enough to force action.

Removing the workaround is different. The organization is giving up something that once protected it from a real failure.

Even when the original condition has improved, the downside of being wrong is concentrated. If the workaround disappears and an important gap slips through afterward, the consequence arrives as one visible event rather than hundreds of small inefficiencies.

That changes the calculation. Leaders don’t have to believe the workaround is still the best way to operate. They only have to see that keeping it produces a dispersed cost while removing it creates a concentrated downside.

The rational choice can then be to leave it alone. That’s why this problem persists even when everyone agrees the workaround is inefficient. The persistence comes from distribution, not ignorance.

The organization pays in pieces

That distinction explains why the real cost can remain hidden for so long. The workaround rarely creates one obvious failure. It takes capacity out of the business in fragments.

People maintain two sources of information because no one is confident enough to stop maintaining the second one. Teams prepare for an extra review because the review still exists. Managers spend time reconciling information that the underlying process is already capable of producing.

Decisions wait for another check even when the people closest to the work already have what they need. The organization pays for the workaround repeatedly, but no single payment looks large enough to trigger a major decision.

The cost also compounds across handoffs. One team waits for another to update the manual tracker before it can confirm a decision, even though the formal system already contains the information. A delay that looks like 10 minutes in one function becomes hours once several teams are sequencing work around the same extra step.

That is the part leaders often underestimate. A broken handoff doesn’t always look like dropped work, bad communication or somebody failing to do their job. It can look like competent people waiting for an extra condition that no longer adds enough value to justify the delay.

Senior attention gets pulled into the same loop. Leaders review exceptions, answer questions about which source is current and resolve mismatches created by maintaining parallel records. None of those tasks look strategic, but together they consume capacity that could be used on decisions the workaround was never designed to support.

The workaround is no longer simply protecting the business from an old problem. It is shaping how current work moves.

Efficiency alone doesn’t defeat concentrated risk

Leaders often assume that once inefficiency becomes obvious, the organization will eventually remove it. That assumes the case for removal is being judged only on efficiency. It isn’t.

The real comparison is between two different forms of exposure. One option imposes a continuing cost across many teams. The other creates the possibility of a single visible failure after a protection has been removed.

Those choices don’t feel equivalent even when the accumulated cost of the first one is much larger. This is why simply showing that a workaround wastes time may not change anything.

The organization can agree with the diagnosis and still preserve the workaround. That decision can look irrational from the perspective of total organizational cost. From the perspective of how the risk is distributed, it makes more sense.

The business continues paying a little everywhere because the alternative concentrates too much uncertainty in one place.

A spreadsheet that takes five minutes to update may look trivial. But if 80 people touch it every week, the organization is spending more than six hours of collective time before counting reconciliation, review or waiting. The math is obvious, and the workaround still remains because the cost stays distributed while the consequence of being wrong after removal stays concentrated.

The same effect appears in the handoffs around it. Every extra confirmation, duplicate entry or additional check becomes another place where work can wait even though no single team appears to be causing the delay.

That is how an execution leak survives inside a process that still looks functional.

Temporary fixes become permanent through asymmetry

Workarounds don’t become permanent only because organizations forget to remove them. Some remain because the economics of keeping and removing them are fundamentally different.

The cost of keeping a workaround arrives slowly, across many teams and through ordinary work. The risk of removing it arrives all at once if the organization turns out to be wrong. That asymmetry changes what looks sensible.

A workaround therefore survives even after people know it is inefficient, even after the original condition has improved and even after the organization has better ways to do the work. By then, the bigger problem may no longer be the workaround itself. It is what the workaround has done to the movement of work between teams.

The handoff now carries extra checking, waiting and reconciliation that the original process no longer requires.

The persistence isn’t evidence that leaders failed to notice the problem. It is evidence that distributed cost and concentrated risk produce different decisions. That is why some temporary fixes become permanent.

The workaround stays because everyone pays for keeping it in small pieces, while removing it still concentrates the downside in one place.