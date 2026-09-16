How to Find Your Self-Worth Without Relying on Other People’s Recognition

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Key Takeaways Building your identity around titles such as “founder,” “writer” or “leader” makes your self-worth more dependent on other people’s recognition.

Focusing on verbs shifts your attention from protecting an image to creating value through action.

The giver mindset can reduce ego-driven pressure by making contribution, rather than validation, the measure of completion.

“Hell is other people,” Jean-Paul Sartre wrote in No Exit. Philosopher Kiki Berk examines the phrase in her analysis of Sartre’s view of personal relationships. It does not simply mean that other people are unpleasant or responsible for our unhappiness. It describes what happens when another person looks at us and turns us into an object inside their consciousness.

They interpret our behavior, assign motives to our actions and create a version of us that exists independently of the person we believe ourselves to be. You may be generous and still appear selfish, remain silent and appear weak, or speak confidently and appear arrogant. You can explain yourself, improve your performance and try to correct the judgment, but you can never enter another person’s mind and arrange your image exactly as you wish. Their perception remains outside your control, yet much of your identity may still depend on receiving the right verdict from it.

The identity trap

Jennifer Crocker and Katherine Knight write that self-esteem depends on “what people believe they need to be or do to have worth as a person” in Contingencies of Self-Worth. This is the real danger of labels. Once your worth depends on being a founder, writer or leader, an ordinary setback stops being an event and becomes evidence against who you are.

Anlan Zheng, Brittany Duff, Patrick Vargas and Mike Yao found that people “choose to share things that are self-enhancing” in their research on social-media self-presentation. That habit does not remain online. We begin observing ourselves while we work, travel, learn and build, asking what each activity says about us instead of whether the activity itself matters.

Ryan Holiday’s title Ego Is the Enemy makes the diagnosis explicit, while its publisher describes successful figures as “conquering their own egos.” I agree with the warning more than the title. Ego can support ambition, but it becomes dangerous when the appearance of work replaces the work and recognition becomes more important than knowledge.

Daphna Oyserman writes that “identities are dynamically constructed in context” in her work on identity-based motivation. We are obsessed with nouns rather than verbs. We do not simply want to build; we want to become founders. We do not simply want to write; we want to become writers. We do not simply want to lead; we want to be recognized as leaders. The action is no longer sufficient. It must produce a title, and the title must then be protected.

Once “founder” becomes who you are, a failed product is no longer merely a failed product. It threatens the identity itself. Oyserman explains that identity shapes how people interpret difficulty in the same research. The harder you work to preserve the noun, the easier it becomes to interpret ordinary setbacks as proof that you do not deserve it.

Put the verb first

Richard Ryan and Edward Deci write that “social environments can facilitate or forestall intrinsic motivation” in their foundational paper on self-determination theory. Putting the verb first changes the environment inside your own mind. Building matters more than looking like a founder. Writing matters more than being recognized as a writer.

The noun asks the world for confirmation, whereas the verb returns you to action. When the noun comes first, you build to prove that you are an entrepreneur. When the verb comes first, you build because a problem deserves a solution. One protects an image. The other creates value.

But every verb still needs a subject. Someone builds, writes, teaches and leads. Adam Grant writes that prosocial motivation can promote “high levels of persistence, performance, and productivity” when intrinsic motivation is also high in Does Intrinsic Motivation Fuel the Prosocial Fire? I call that subject the giver: the person who builds because a problem deserves a solution and writes because an idea deserves form.

Why the giver is different

Crocker and Knight call contingencies of self-worth “areas of psychological vulnerability” in their research. A founder needs a company, a writer needs work and a leader needs recognition of the role. Each identity contains a condition that must repeatedly be satisfied. The giver can build today, teach tomorrow and listen the day after without losing the central subject.

Mark Bolino and Adam Grant define prosocial motivation as “the desire to benefit others or expend effort out of concern for others” in their review of prosocial work. That direction makes the giver less sensitive to ego. Instead of asking, “Do I still deserve this title?” the giver asks, “What can I contribute here?” The identity rests less on a category and more on the movement of the action.

The risk of performing generosity

Ryan and Deci describe intrinsic motivation as behavior that is “inherently interesting and enjoyable” in their research. Giving can lose that autonomy when it becomes a performance. You can help to feel indispensable, mentor to be admired or sacrifice so that others feel indebted. You can give while still asking.

The solution is not to abandon the giver identity but to define it carefully. Grant suggests that contribution is more sustainable when the action itself remains meaningful. Before acting, ask whether you are creating value or protecting an identity, whether you would still act if nobody knew and whether the action feels complete without recognition.

Kiki Berk writes that Sartre’s philosophy does not exclude “an ethics of deliverance and salvation” in her discussion of No Exit. You may never control the person you become in somebody else’s mind, but you can stop making that person the place where your work becomes complete. Stop trying to look like a founder. Build. Stop trying to look like a leader, and instead, actually lead. Choose the verb, define the giver carefully and let contribution, instead of recognition, become the center of your mindset.