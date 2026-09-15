What Lenders Really Look for When They Evaluate Your Business (It’s More Than You Think)

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Key Takeaways Lenders evaluate management discipline, not just financial performance. Governance is often a better predictor of credit quality than last year’s EBITDA.

Strong governance signals disciplined decision-making, reliable reporting and accountability — giving lenders greater confidence in the business behind the numbers.

The financial statements help answer whether the business has created value. Governance helps answer whether that value can be protected.

Most owners assume a lender’s opinion of their business is shaped by the financial statements.

Revenue. Margins. EBITDA. Cash flow. Those numbers absolutely matter. They always will.

But I’ve noticed something interesting over the years. By the time a lender starts discussing leverage ratios or debt-service coverage, they’ve usually formed an opinion about something else entirely: the management team.

Not whether they’re smart — whether they’re disciplined. There’s an important difference.

A lender can structure around a temporary dip in earnings. They can negotiate covenants. They can ask for additional reporting. Those are solvable problems. What they struggle to solve is poor decision-making.

That’s why I think many owners misunderstand governance. They see it as a compliance exercise: board meetings, policies, approval matrices and governance manuals.

Most lenders don’t. They see governance as evidence of how a business behaves when nobody is watching. And that’s often a better predictor of credit quality than last year’s EBITDA.

The first meeting usually isn’t about the loan

One of the biggest misconceptions about commercial lending is that the first serious conversation revolves around the loan itself. In my experience, it rarely does. The conversation usually drifts somewhere else.

How often do you review forecasts?

Who approves major capital expenditures?

What happens if a customer representing 20% of revenue decides not to renew?

How quickly does management know when cash collections begin slowing?

None of those questions appear in a loan agreement. Yet they quietly shape how a lender thinks about risk. I’ve always found that interesting. A business can produce excellent financial results for 12 months.

But if management can’t explain how those results are monitored, challenged and protected, lenders naturally begin asking themselves a different question: “Were the numbers good because the business is disciplined … or because everything happened to go right?”

Those are very different businesses.

Good governance is usually invisible

One mistake I see owners make is assuming governance has to look impressive. It doesn’t. In fact, the strongest governance often goes unnoticed.

Monthly reports arrive on time. Forecasts don’t change every week. Management meetings end with decisions instead of deferred conversations. Cash flow is reviewed before it becomes a problem.

No one celebrates these things. They’re almost boring. But boring is underrated in lending. Lenders aren’t investing in excitement. They’re investing in predictability. And predictable businesses usually share one characteristic: They make important decisions before circumstances force them to.

Numbers tell lenders what happened. Governance tells them what happens next.

Financial statements are backward-looking by design. They’re incredibly useful. They tell you what the business earned, spent and retained. What they don’t tell you is how management behaves when conditions change. That’s where governance fills the gap.

I’ve seen businesses recover from disappointing quarters remarkably quickly because management had visibility into the problem early, debated it honestly and acted before it became a crisis.

I’ve also seen businesses with stronger reported earnings lose lender confidence because every difficult decision seemed to arrive a month too late. The financial statements looked healthier. The business didn’t.

That’s an important distinction. Lenders don’t lend against history. They lend against the probability that history can be repeated. And that’s where governance quietly becomes part of the credit story.

Optimism isn’t a governance system

One thing I’ve learned is that lenders don’t expect management teams to predict the future perfectly. Markets change. Customers delay projects. Costs rise unexpectedly. Every business has a quarter it would rather forget. That’s not what concerns them.

What concerns them is whether management sees problems early enough to respond. There’s a big difference between saying, “We missed our forecast” and saying, “We knew six weeks ago that demand was softening, so we adjusted hiring, delayed discretionary spending and updated our lenders before it became an issue.”

The first sounds reactive. The second sounds disciplined. That difference rarely shows up in EBITDA, but it shows up in confidence. And confidence has a habit of influencing financing decisions.

I’ve seen management teams spend hours polishing a lender presentation while giving very little thought to how decisions are actually made inside the business. Ironically, the presentation is often the least interesting part of the meeting.

Lenders know polished slides are easy to produce. Consistent decision-making is much harder.

Governance is really about reducing surprises

Every lender knows surprises are inevitable. What they don’t like are preventable surprises.

A customer representing a meaningful share of revenue leaves without anyone having a contingency plan. Inventory builds for months before someone asks why. Working capital tightens, but the issue doesn’t reach senior management until payroll week.

None of these situations happen because the company lacked intelligence. More often, they happen because information wasn’t reaching the right people at the right time. That’s a governance issue.

The businesses that inspire confidence usually aren’t the ones with the thickest policy manuals. They’re the ones where information moves quickly, difficult conversations happen early and accountability is clear.

Good governance isn’t bureaucracy. It’s operational clarity.

5 questions every management team should ask before approaching a lender

Whenever a business is preparing for financing, I think these questions are more valuable than another round of cosmetic improvements to the financial model.

First, how quickly do we know when something important changes?

If the answer is “at month-end,” you’re probably finding out too late.

Second, are our forecasts trusted internally?

A forecast that’s rewritten every few weeks stops being a planning tool and starts becoming wishful thinking.

Third, does every major decision depend on one person?

If every approval, customer issue and investment decision eventually lands on the owner’s desk, lenders will see key-person risk long before it’s discussed explicitly.

Fourth, do management meetings end with decisions or just discussions?

Healthy debate is valuable. Endless debate usually signals uncertainty.

Finally, if a lender challenged one assumption in our financial plan tomorrow, could we explain it clearly and confidently?

That question says a lot about how well the business understands itself.

Notice that none of these questions asks about EBITDA. That’s intentional. Financial performance matters enormously. But lenders already have spreadsheets to evaluate financial performance.

They’re looking to management for something spreadsheets can’t provide: confidence that tomorrow’s decisions will be as disciplined as yesterday’s results.

The businesses that earn trust rarely talk about governance

I’ve noticed something almost counterintuitive. The companies with the strongest governance don’t spend much time talking about governance. They simply operate that way.

Reports are prepared because management needs them, not because the bank requested them. Forecasts are updated because decisions depend on them, not because they’re part of an annual planning exercise.

Boards challenge assumptions instead of simply approving presentations. Accountability is built into the rhythm of the business rather than activated only when something goes wrong.

By the time a lender arrives, that discipline is already visible. No one has to perform it.

Final thought

Owners often assume lenders begin by asking whether the business can support more debt. I think a better question comes first: Can this management team be trusted to make good decisions when conditions become difficult?

The financial statements help answer whether the business has created value. Governance helps answer whether that value can be protected.

That’s why experienced lenders don’t read governance because regulations require it. They read it because every loan is ultimately a bet on future decisions, not just past performance.

Covenants matter. Cash flow matters. Financial performance matters. But before any of those things can earn lasting confidence, lenders need confidence in the people making the decisions behind them. And that’s why governance is often read long before the covenant package ever is.