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Key Takeaways In today’s credit environment, lenders focus less on upside potential and more on cash flow durability, break-point awareness, asset recoverability and operator discipline.

In the past, a compelling growth narrative could justify weaker margins, inconsistent cash flow or operating losses — but that’s no longer the case.

Founders need to change their approach: Build a downside case first, prioritize predictability over peak performance, clean up financial visibility and rethink growth vs. stability trade-offs.

For years, founders and operators walked into financing conversations armed with growth projections, market size slides and upside scenarios that stretched comfortably into the future. That playbook is no longer enough.

In 2026, the center of gravity in lending has shifted. Lenders are no longer underwriting your story; they are underwriting your survival.

And survival, by definition, is about downside.

The shift: From growth narratives to risk containment

The last decade rewarded optimism. Cheap capital, aggressive underwriting and a collective belief in growth at all costs allowed businesses to secure financing based on potential rather than resilience.

That era is over.

Today’s lending environment is shaped by tighter liquidity, higher interest rates and a more disciplined credit mindset. Lenders are asking a fundamentally different question: “What happens if things don’t go as planned?”

They’re not asking, “How big can this get?” or “How fast can it scale?”

They’re asking, “How quickly does it break?” and “How much can we recover if it does?”

This is not pessimism; it’s precision.

The new underwriting lens

Modern lenders are not dismissing upside; they’re discounting it heavily. Here’s what they prioritize instead:

1. Cash flow durability

Revenue growth is no longer the headline metric. Predictability is.

Lenders want to see:

Recurring or contracted revenue

Low churn

Strong gross margins

Clear visibility into future cash flows

A business growing at 15% with stable cash flows will often get better terms than one growing at 40% with volatility.

Because in a downside scenario, variance is risk.

2. Break-point awareness

Every business has a stress point, the moment where cash flow no longer supports operations or debt obligations.

Lenders are now deeply focused on:

Minimum revenue needed to service debt

Fixed vs. variable cost structure

Sensitivity to demand shocks

If you don’t know your break-point, your lender will, and they’ll price accordingly.

3. Asset recoverability

In distressed scenarios, lenders fall back on one question: “What can we recover?”

This includes:

Hard assets (equipment, inventory)

Receivables quality

Intellectual property (in some cases)

Customer contracts

Purely “story-driven” businesses with limited recoverable assets face the toughest scrutiny.

4. Operator discipline

Lenders are increasingly underwriting the operator, not just the business.

They look for:

Cost control habits

Capital allocation discipline

Historical decision-making during stress periods

Inconsistent or overly aggressive operators are seen as risk multipliers.

Why upside no longer wins the argument

Upside used to bridge gaps in fundamentals. A compelling growth narrative could justify weaker margins, inconsistent cash flow or even operating losses.

Not anymore.

There are three reasons for this shift:

1. Capital is no longer abundant

When capital is scarce, risk tolerance drops. Lenders don’t need to stretch to deploy capital; they can choose safer opportunities.

2. Forecasts have lost credibility

After years of missed projections across industries, lenders have become skeptical of forward-looking models.

They trust historical performance and current run-rate metrics more than any five-year projection.

3. Downside is what determines losses

Lenders don’t lose money when businesses succeed; they lose money when they fail.

So their entire framework is built around minimizing loss, not maximizing upside participation.

What this means for founders and operators

If you’re raising debt in 2026, your approach needs to change. You are no longer pitching potential; you are demonstrating resilience.

1. Build a downside case first

Before presenting your growth plan, answer:

What happens if revenue drops 20%?

Can you still service debt?

What costs can you cut immediately?

If you can’t clearly articulate this, your lender will assume the worst.

2. Prioritize predictability over peak performance

A smoother revenue curve is more valuable than a higher but volatile one.

Focus on:

Subscription or repeat revenue models

Long-term contracts

Customer retention systems

Predictability lowers perceived risk, and risk drives pricing.

3. Clean up financial visibility

Messy financials are a red flag.

Lenders expect:

Clear, consistent reporting

Accurate cash flow statements

Transparent assumptions

Uncertainty in numbers translates directly into higher cost of capital.

4. Rethink growth vs. stability trade-offs

Aggressive expansion funded by debt is harder to justify today.

In many cases, slower, self-funded growth combined with selective leverage will create a stronger financing profile than rapid, debt-fueled scaling.

The rise of “defensive businesses”

One notable trend: Lenders are increasingly favoring what can be called defensive businesses.

These businesses share common traits:

Non-discretionary products or services

Sticky customer bases

High renewal rates

Low capital intensity

They may not be the most exciting, but they are financeable. And in today’s environment, financeability is a competitive advantage.

The strategic advantage of thinking like a lender

The most effective operators in 2026 are not those who resist this shift; they’re the ones who embrace it.

They ask themselves:

If I were the lender, what would worry me?

Where is the real risk in this business?

How do I eliminate or mitigate it?

This mindset changes everything: how you structure costs, how you design revenue models, how you allocate capital.

It forces discipline not just in how you raise money, but in how you run your business.

Downside is the new story

There’s a misconception that focusing on the downside makes a business less compelling. In reality, it does the opposite.

A business that can clearly demonstrate how it survives stress, how it protects cash and how it limits losses becomes significantly more credible. And credibility is what gets deals done.

In 2026, the winning pitch is no longer: “Here’s how big this can get.”

It’s: “Here’s why this won’t break.”

Because in modern lending, upside is optional. Downside is everything.