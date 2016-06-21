Fitbit Introduces a New Tool to Help You Get a Good Night's Sleep

If you've got the official Fitbit app you can use it to set special goals based on the data your device has already gleaned from previous nights, customize special bedtime and wakeup targets for consistency and set up reminders to make sure you stay on track.

These are only the beginning when it comes to special tools Fitbit is planning on adding to its app as a collaboration with doctors at the University of Arizona, Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University. A panel of sleep experts at the various institutions worked to put together the new suite of features so you can sleep a little more soundly with the Fitbit of your choice.

If you'd like to see if you can whip your off-kilter sleeping habits into shape, you can check out the official Fitbit app here.