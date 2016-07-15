Start Up Your Day

YouTube Will Livestream the GOP and Dem Conventions in 360-Degree Video -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Image credit: Boston Globe / Contributor | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Center of the action. YouTube will livestream the GOP and Democratic National Conventions with 360-degree video feed.

Catch 'em all. T-Mobile is giving free unlimited data to Pokémon Go players through August 2017.

About time. Google's proposal for "professional women emoji" has been accepted by the Unicode Consortium. 

Hands on the wheel. Consumer Reports has called for Tesla to disable its autopilot function until the company makes it safer.

Rebranded. Mastercard changed its logo for the first time in 20 years.

Vevo official. Vevo, a company best known for hosting videos on YouTube, wants to expand to be a "youth lifestyle brand" and launch original shows, a mobile app and more.

What would Henry think? Ford's new assembly line robots can build cars and make coffee.

Out of this world. A handheld DNA sequencer on the ISS could help find alien life.

