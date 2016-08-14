Personal Branding

Personal Styles of 10 Successful Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Personal Styles of 10 Successful Entrepreneurs (Infographic)
Image credit: JP Yim | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Personal style plays a major role in one's identity. Think of how many celebrities and public figures you can name that have a very distinct style -- a style in which plays a part in making them who they are. Top entrepreneurs are no different.

Mark Zuckerberg is famed for his grey t-shirts. When asked why he wears the same grey t-shirt every single day, he stated, "I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."

Zuckerberg isn't the only one with a siganture style in the entrepreneurial world. Take a look at the infographic below from Orthotic Shop, highlighting the popular fashion styles of ten top entrepreneurs.

