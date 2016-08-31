Hacks

Sri Lankan Student Hacks President's Website to Delay Exam

That's one way to get out of a test.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Sri Lankan Student Hacks President's Website to Delay Exam
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributing Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

There are the usual ways to get out of a test, and then there are the interesting ways to skip a test. One teenager from Sri Lanka allegedly chose the latter.

A 17-year-old Sri Lankan is being detained on charges of hacking the website of President Maithripala Sirisena, according to the BBC. After taking over the site on Thursday and Friday, a group called the Sri Lanka Youth requested that national exams, scheduled for April, be rescheduled so as not to conflict with the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations, the report says.

News of teenagers doing dumb things isn't all that Earth-shattering, but the teen took things up a notch. He, or whoever carried out the attack, added a message on the president's site read that urged him to "take care of the security of Sri Lankan websites" or face the possibility of "a cyber war."

According to the BBC, the unidentified teen was detained until law enforcement could determine the extent to which the threats were real. It's unknown whether he was actually behind the hack or if he worked alone.

President Sirisena's site was first hacked last Thursday with the aforementioned message, but was soon reclaimed after officials realized it was breached. The group again hacked the site on Friday, but didn't display a message. As of this writing, the president's site is back up and running.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Hacks

20 Surprising Things You Can Do With Google Search

Hacks

10 Hacks That Will Make Office Life Much More Bearable

Hacks

Report: Another Major Ransomware Attack Spreading