Don't Miss Our Facebook Live Chat With Inspirational Speaker Simon Sinek

Sinek sits down with us to discuss his new book, leadership, achieving goals, team culture, and the importance of being 'more human'. This exclusive Facebook Live conversation is in collaboration with MOO.
Image credit: Andrew Dolgin
Simon Sinek
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Being a great leader isn’t about being a ‘boss’ and hitting arbitrary milestones. A true leader inspires and works alongside his or her team to accomplish their shared goals and rise to greatness. It’s about cooperation, trust, and change.

No one knows this better than author and TED speaker Simon Sinek. A student of leadership styles – from business to politicians and everything in-between – Sinek has discovered the patterns that enable people to inspire others most effectively.

Sinek has a new book out on this very topic: Together Is Better. About a boy who takes a stand for what he believes in, the book’s broader message is about overcoming struggles and challenges by working with and learning from others.

Highlighting Sinek’s expertise on leadership and teamwork, he collaborated with digital and print design company MOO to create a series of beautiful postcards that feature some of his favorite quotes and illustrations from Together Is Better.

Please join Entrepreneur.com editorial director Dan Bova on Monday September 26th at 1:30 p.m. ET as he chats with Sinek about his new book as well as topics related to leadership, achieving goals, team culture, and the importance of being "more human."

This exclusive discussion will take place live on our Facebook page, so make sure to tune in. Also, make sure to submit your business-related questions for Sinek now via Twitter and Facebook.

Click here to learn more about MOO.

