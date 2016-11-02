November 2, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever wondered what sets the best salespeople apart while others struggle to make it?

It is just as important knowing the most important things salespeople should do to be successful as well as what they shouldn’t do. Sometimes salespeople develop habits that prevent them from being successful.

I’m going to share with you 6 things sales professionals should never do when trying to make a sale.

If you can avoid these sales mistakes, you will be on your way to becoming a leader in your field and enjoying the wealth that comes with it.

1. They Allow A Prospect To Lead The Sales Process

The best way to control a sales interaction and take the lead in the sales process is to ask questions.

Asking quality questions can uncover specific personal or corporate issues, and will allow you to evaluate whether or not your product can solve the specific problem your prospect is facing. This is also the best way to discover your prospect’s needs and values and establish yourself as an expert.

2. They Neglect Their Pre-Meeting Research

If you are fortunate enough to get a meeting with an important prospective company that you are hoping to sell to, you better have done your research.

I, unfortunately, learned this lesson the hard way…

I remember a specific situation in which I had finally connected with a prospect that I had been trying to get ahold of for quite some time, and I set up a meeting.

However, I didn’t take the time to research the company before I sat down with them, and spent the vast majority of the meeting learning fundamental basics about the company, instead of presenting a solution that my product would solve.

Needless to say, I did not successfully close that sale and I also never neglected to do my research ahead of time again.

Invest time in learning about your prospect before you call them and set up a meeting, and you’ll have much better chance of getting to your objective.

3. They Talk Too Much During The Sales Interaction

Too many salespeople will get into a conversation and talk way too much about their expertise, their product, its features, their service and so on.

This dialogue does absolutely nothing to convince a prospect that they should buy from you, and instead, makes them think that you don’t care about their needs.

Engaging with a prospect by asking them about their experience and needs allows you the time to determine the most effective strategy or solution for them.

4. They Provide Irrelevant Information

When I was working in the corporate world, I was subjected to countless presentations where the salesperson shared information that was completely meaningless to anyone in the room.

A prospect cares very little about your financial backing or who your other clients are, they only care about whether or not your product or service is going to help them.

Make the most of your presentation by telling your prospect how they will benefit from your product or service until they are convinced that it will solve their problem or make their life easier.

5. They’re Unprepared For Their Pitch

I remember when I was first getting into sales, I made a cold call expecting to get my prospect’s voicemail. When he unexpectedly answered the phone, instead of asking qualified questions that would have allowed me to take control of the interaction, I spent the entire conversation answering his questions.

This allowed him to take total control of the sale, or as I should say, the non-sale.

Whether you’re making a cold call or giving a sales presentation, it is absolutely critical that you are prepared. Even over prepared. This means having all relevant information at your fingertips, including pricing, testimonials, samples and a list of questions you need to ask to direct the sales conversation.

I suggest creating a checklist of all of the information you will need, and reviewing it before your call or presentation.

No matter how many times you’ve made a sales call or given the same presentation, always review your material ahead of time. You only have one opportunity to make a great first impression, so don’t waste it.

6. They Fail To Ask For The Sale

If you are selling a product or service, you have the obligation to ask the customer for a commitment.

Particularly, if you’ve spent time researching and discovering their needs and you know that your product or service can help them.

As long as you ask for the sale in a non-threatening, confident and cheerful manner, people will usually respond favorably.

Even the most seasoned sales professionals make mistakes from time to time, but if you can avoid these 6 things sales professionals should never do, you’ll decrease the likelihood of making sales blunders, and increase your ability to make and close the sale.

Brian Tracy is Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, a company specializing in the training and development of individuals and organizations. He is the top selling author of over 70 books, including Eat That Frog, a New York Times Best Selling book. In addition, he has written and produced more than 500 audio and video learning programs, including the worldwide, best-selling Psychology of Achievement, which has been translated into more than 28 languages.