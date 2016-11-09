Ask the Money Guy

Use These Strategies to Get Paid More Quickly

You don't have to always be at someone else's mercy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Use These Strategies to Get Paid More Quickly
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

First step: Set better terms. Otherwise, you’re at someone else’s mercy.

At one of my companies, we sold six-figure packages of services to Fortune 500 companies. We assumed that getting a signature on a purchase order meant we’d be paid. That turned out not to be true, because our customers’ accounts payable departments often had very different ideas. So once we wised up, we made sure someone in their accounts payable signed off on our payment terms before we provided the services -- and we made sure to find out exactly who would be handling our invoice and payment.

Related: Freelancer's Guide to Getting Paid Online

Speaking of invoices: The more thorough they are, the faster you get paid. They need to describe everything ordered and/or services provided. They need purchase order numbers. (A copy of the actual document doesn’t hurt.) You want to provide them with absolutely everything you can to prevent them from delaying payment because, as we’ve probably all heard before, they “don’t have enough information.” Also be sure to provide clear and complete payment instructions, including prominent display of the date by which they’ve agreed to pay.

If your client is late on payments, don’t include a line at the bottom of invoices or statements that shows how far behind they are. It may feel satisfying, but I’ve found that it has an unintended consequence: It gives payers the unspoken permission to pay the oldest amount due, rather than the entire amount due.

For substantial invoices, consider contacting your customer’s accounts payable department 10 days before the payment’s due date. Say you want to make sure they have everything they need. Tone is everything here: Don’t demand a prompt on-time payment. Instead, ask if you can help them. I call this “training the customer to pay.”

Related: 9 Ways Freelancers Can Get Paid on Time and Avoid Deadbeat Clients

So now that you’ve done everything you can to get paid, you can speed up the process even more by how you accept payment. Here’s a rough breakdown.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Ask the Money Guy

Did You Price Your Product Right? How to Know.

Ask the Money Guy

Think You Can't Win Against Chargebacks? Think Again.

Ask the Money Guy

Compliance Is a Pain. How to Outsource It.