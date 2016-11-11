Amazon

Judge Orders Amazon Refunds for Children's In-app Purchases

The ecommerce giant must set up a year-long process to reimburse parents whose children made in-app purchases without permission.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Judge Orders Amazon Refunds for Children's In-app Purchases
Image credit: Eric Broder Van Dyke | Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A federal judge on Thursday directed Amazon.com Inc. to set up a year-long process to reimburse parents whose children made in-app purchases without permission, but rejected a U.S. regulator's request for a $26.5 million lump-sum payout.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, in Amazon's hometown of Seattle, issued his order more than six months after finding the online retailer liable, in a case brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC in July 2014 accused Amazon of making it too easy for children to run up bills while playing games such as "Pet Shop Story" and "Ice Age Village" on mobile devices, resulting in an estimated $86 million of unauthorized charges.

Thursday's order calls for Amazon to set up a notice-and-claims process beginning in early 2017 to alert parents of their eligibility for refunds, and then to reimburse them.

Coughenour said this approach "removes the uncertainty of the proper lump sum amount that the parties have vigorously disputed. Moreover, it accomplishes the goals of placing liability on Amazon and refunding eligible customers."

Coughenour called the FTC's $26.5 million damages request "too high," agreeing with Amazon that it might have taken into account failed password attempts unrelated to unauthorized purchases by children.

But the judge rejected Amazon's request to issue refunds in the form of gift cards, saying the company would "undoubtedly recapture some of the profits that are at issue."

Neither Amazon nor the FTC immediately responded to requests for comment.

The FTC in 2014 settled similar cases against Apple Inc. and Google Inc., now part of Alphabet Inc., with Apple agreeing to refund at least $32.5 million and Google at least $19 million.

All three companies have improved their password and other controls to help thwart unauthorized charges.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon Is Slashing Commission Rates for Its Affiliate Program

Amazon

Amazon Draws Criticism for Firing Employee Who Led Coronavirus Protest

Amazon

Amazon Staffers Risk Jobs to Call Out Its Climate Change Policies