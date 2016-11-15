Elon Musk

And the Most Admired Tech Founder Is ... Elon Musk

Seriously, who else would it be? That's according to a new survey from CB Insights.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
And the Most Admired Tech Founder Is ... Elon Musk
Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

What are the traits you respect most in a leader?

Whether it’s a composed demeanor, an understanding of human nature, integrity or a laser-focus on setting and achieving goals, there are many effective ways to lead and inspire trust and confidence.

Related: 12 Times Elon Musk Had the Best Response

Last month, CB Insights, a firm that analyzes tech trends, launched a March Madness-style bracket and asked people to vote for the tech founders and executives they admired most, describing it as “Wrestlemania for tech geeks.”

The results of the final vote came in, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO and co-founder Elon Musk is the victor.

Related: Elon Musk Breaks Down His Plan for Mars in Reddit AMA

He beat out runner up the late Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs, as well as a group of 62 big names such as Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Netflix’s Reed Hastings, beauty guru Michelle Phan, Zappos founder Tony Hsieh and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.

It seems that while Jobs’s tenure at Apple changed the way we think about the technology we carry around with us, almost as an extension of ourselves, people were apparently more inspired by the man who wants to colonize Mars.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musks Teases New Teslas That Talk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Did a Dad-Dance Striptease at Tesla's New Factory

Elon Musk

Filings: In 2016, the Future of Elon Musk's Empire Was In Peril. He Had a Desperate Plan to Save It.