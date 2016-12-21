5 Serious Business Books to Read Over the Holidays

Books are how we learn from smart people we'll probably never get the chance to meet.

With the holiday season upon us, there is no better time to relax, unwind and pick up a good book. If you are looking for some book suggestions that aren’t just entertaining, but that can actually teach you a thing or two, here are some of the best business books to consider reading over the holidays. These books can give you some valuable lessons that you can utilize as you start 2017 off on the right foot.

This book by Tim Ferris a great read if you are looking for a book with straightforward tips that you can start utilizing. This book is also filled with different insights on habit forming and what habits today’s most successful titans have. This book is a great read and extraordinarily comprehensive.

This book takes a detailed look at different businesses that both succeeded and failed and why they succeeded and failed. This is an easy and entertaining read that looks at the importance of capitalizing on changing trends in order to stay relevant in the market.

This book by Randal Jones, the founder of Worth magazine, details his “twelve commandments of wealth.” It is super straightforward and talks about the different habits he has and how they have helped him create a great deal of success. If you want to hear first hand from a very wealthy individual what it takes in order to build that wealth, this the book for you.

This book is filled with amazing insights on the success of Intel and how this company became such a force in today’s market. It also talks about the company’s potential mishaps along the way. This book is so entertaining because it takes just as much time teaching from failures as it does from successes.

If you want a book that is more focused on management techniques, then this is the book for you. This book is raw and straightforward as it talks about all of the hard, dirty and non-glamorous parts of starting and running a business. The author, Ben Horowitz, is the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz and he takes a very brutally honest approach to detailing what it takes to run, sell and manage a company. His voice makes this book very fun to read and very applicable to other professional situations.

**Bonus Mention: My book An American Hedgefund is an easy read for the holidays and it is now available for free.

Keep these business books in mind as you look for your next holiday read. You never know what the right book can help you learn and just how much it can change your life.