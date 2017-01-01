Make 2017 Your Year

31 Small-Business Wins to Keep You Motivated This January

Let this checklist keep you going and start the year off right.
What’s the best motivator in life and business? The power of a small win, says Harvard Business School professor Teresa Amabile. Small wins serve as catalysts for productivity, creating happiness and momentum. We built a daily calendar for the month of January to help you ramp up to a winning year. See how many you can check off.

And if you need support, we're there for you. Entrepreneur.com will be posting daily reminders of each small win on social media. As you finish your own mini-challenges, be part of the conversation -- use the hashtag #SmallWinsBigImpact. 

 

