Save Big on Dell Laptops, HDTVs, Monitors and More

Dell Latitude 14 7000 Intel Core i5-5200U 14in 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop (256GB SSD, 3yr Warranty) for $699 (Orig. $2,130)
Apply coupon code: QBS699. If you need a laptop that is fast, light and has no apparent performance flaw then this Latitude laptop is for you. Discounts on business class Latitude laptops are rare--particularly one that is only 3.5lbs with a full HD 1080p screen. Trying to configure a ThinkPad with similar specs like a fast 256GB SSD, a 1080p Gorilla Glass touchscreen display and Windows 10 Pro will easily cost you closer to $1,000.
TCL 43UP130 43in 4K UHD Smart HDTV with $150 Dell eGift Card for $399.99
Effectively priced at $249.99 after gift-card savings, this TCL 4K Ultra High Definition television features built-in dual-band WiFi and Roku TV smart functionality that allows you to use apps like Netflix, Amazon Video and more without any extra devices. The $150 Dell eGift Card could be used towards discounted computers and electronic devices that can enhance your viewing experience such as Playstation 4 gaming console and much more
LG 32-inch IPS-Panel 1080p LED LCD Monitor $199.99
At $200, this is a fantastic price for a 32-inch 1080p resolution monitor. It uses In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology for uniform color reproduction along, better viewing angles, and great picture quality. At 32" you won't be squiting at anything at all. The monitor also has Screen Split 2.0 mode so you can view all your documents, spreadsheets, emails all at once without the need for an extra monitor or multiple tabs.
JACKYLED 8-Outlet Tower Surge Protector with 4 USB Ports $21.89 (Orig $29.99)
Save 29 percent off the sale price ($55 retail) with coupon code: ZK4CL3OA at checkout. This tower surge protector is perfect when you need a handy powerstrip for a desk or shelf. This FCC- and CE-certified 3000-watt surge proctor uses premium materials like fireproof plastic and PVC copper cable to ensure your devices do not get fried. It's 4 USB ports conveniently charge mobile devices and the tower style design ensures that your oversized power adapters can fit snugly without hogging up too much real estate.
ChefSteps CS10001 Joule Sous Vide 1100W Immersion Circulator Cooker $179
Sous vide cooking is all the rage for its ability to give you professional level results. However, trying to figure out the exact temperature your food needs to hit for precise doneness can be a headache. The Joule's included app will help pick the perfect temperature for the whatever you're cooking with the Visual Doneness feature.
