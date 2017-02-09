Take a Step Closer to Financial Freedom With a Free Copy of 'From Employee to Online Entrepreneur'

Starting a Business

Do you find yourself constantly working but making little financial progress? With this free eBook, make the leap From Employee to Online Entrepreneur and achieve the financial freedom you crave.

The “Rat Race” refers to a disheartening financial lifestyle that the majority of the population lives and which is difficult to break away from. A person entrenched in the “Rat Race” typically has a time-consuming job which he or she desperately needs in order to be able to pay mortgage, rent, bills, credit card debt and all kinds of liabilities. Most people are too oblivious to it and fail to recognize that they are a part of it.

Get out of the default path that the majority follows—instead start your path toward financial freedom.

Open the book and find:

  • The high-level investing strategy
  • The advantage of online businesses over traditional offline ones
  • Different business models and the right kind of business to start: scalabale and saleable
  • A framework for evaluating business ideas
  • How to make $1 million in 10 years or less

Note from the author: Entrepreneurship is one of the most solid approaches to building wealth. Problems, however, arise when people with limited education and knowledge on the subject attempt to start their own business. A business should always be started on the right premises. Otherwise, it is doomed to fail or barely survive, trapping its founder into a dead end.

