Things to Do When Your Job is at Risk

If you start to feel that your job is on the line, you should behave proactively and prepare in advance. Preparing can help you a lot for softening the process and let you plan how you are going to deal with this both emotionally and financially. Below you can find steps which will help you overcome this situation.
1. Assess your financial situation
Make sure you have enough savings to live through for the next 6 months. Otherwise, cut your unnecessary expenses and start saving money right away. If you are certain that you will lose your income, you can also try selling items that you no longer need on internet. This will help you both gain some extra cash as well as clean your house from unnecessary items.
2. Control your emotions at work
Don’t become offensive or defensive. This will only make your situation worse. Also, keep your fears to yourself. Don’t talk about them with your coworkers. Stay confident and professional. Don’t bad mouth your boss to your coworkers or don’t get angry with him/her. Be political and diplomatic.
3. Talk to your boss
In some organizations, the manager you report to for organizational purposes and the manager you work with may differ due to a project based environment. In this case, even if you are successful, your successes may not be known by the manager you report to. Therefore, you can ask your project manager to talk to your manager that you report to and so, she/he can learn your achievements. If this doesn’t help, you can go over him/her and talk to your manager’s manager.
4. Be visible
Be around your boss more often and offer to help him with his/her tasks. If your boss doesn’t want your help, then, ask other managers if they need help. Don’t sit on your corner all day long. Be visible and show that you are willing to help and perform the given tasks. Maybe another department manager sees your value and takes you to his/her own team.
5. Start looking for another job
Be on the lookout for a new job. Go to networking and industry events, talk to people in your own field, update your CV and apply for jobs. You can also try recruitment agencies and give them your CV. It is best to start applying early and go to as many interviews as you can. Only in this way, you can have a clear understanding of the market conditions and what types of jobs are out there.