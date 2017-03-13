6 Hidden Ways That Paying by Check Is Hurting Your Business

4. The cost of poor visibility
When you’re writing a lot of checks, you don't have clear visibility into cash flow. You may make mistakes that result in overdraft fees and returned check fees. Or, if you’re managing in a very tight cash-flow business, you may need to tap a line of credit more frequently to make sure you’re covered; and there are costs associated with doing that.
5. Storage
Companies devote a lot of space to securely storing check stock and archiving past invoices and remittances. Some even rent storage space for the latter, incurring storage costs. Then there's the cost when you need to find a check. Somebody has to go to the storage space and locate it in one of those boxes. That’s likely at least a couple hours of someone’s time every time this happens.
6. Headcount and hiring
If your company is growing, and you’re writing checks, you eventually get to the point where you’re looking at hiring more people just to keep up with this manual task. There’s the cost of that person’s salary, taxes and benefits, and the time spent to interview and train. And there’s also an opportunity cost, in that you're hiring for manual processes in accounts payable when you could be hiring for another, more strategic role.
When you think about these hidden costs, it’s clear that check-writing is not only costing businesses money, it’s costing them the ability to run those businesses efficiently and scale effectively. So, why have so few companies taken a hard look at these costs? The answer: for the same reasons that AP has barely changed in 50 years. In most businesses, everybody thinks about the revenue-generating side. Fewer people think about cost avoidance and efficiency.
In the case of older businesses, where people have been writing checks forever, they just don't think about these issues at all. After all, you have to pay people; and up until very recently, there have been no alternatives other than partially automated ACH or credit card programs offered by banks. If there’s no alternative, why would you spend any time at all evaluating your costs?
In younger companies, however, where technology is part of the DNA, people are more likely to think, “There has to be a better way of doing this.”
With today’s technology, there is. Payment automation is one of the easiest things to implement and provides an immediate impact to businesses' bottom line. At your organization, you could literally transform the massive effort that goes into writing checks with a few hours of AP’s time. There are very few technology implementations you can say that about.
Once that technology is implemented, organizations can make all their payments in a single automated flow, with visibility, traceability and control, freeing up a tremendous amount of money and time for other, more productive tasks. Considering this change, then, may be well worth your time.