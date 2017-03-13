The Highest Paying Jobs in America, According to Glassdoor

Not sure what career path to take? Looking for a career switch? Whatever the reason, it’s helpful to know what some of today’s top paying jobs are.
Examining salary reports of employees around the country, Glassdoor recently released its list of the 25 Highest Paying Jobs in America for 2017.
It’s no surprise that physician comes in as the highest paid job this year -- there’s always demand for doctors, and it takes years of education and special training. From pharmacy manager to nurse practitioner -- six healthcare jobs made it on this year’s list.
But that’s nothing compared to tech. Eleven of Glassdoor’s highest paying jobs are in the tech industry -- the most of any industry. App development manager is at number eight with a reported median base salary around $112,000. If you’re a software engineering manager, an IT architect or a UX manager -- it’s likely you’re making nearly $100,000 or more a year.
So if you’re on the hunt for a high-salaried job, healthcare or tech may be your best options. Jobs in law and finance are also good careers.
Here are the top 10 highest paying jobs, according to Glassdoor:
1. Physician
Median Base Salary: $187,876
2. Pharmacy Manager
Median Base Salary: $149,064
3. Patent Attorney
Median Base Salary: $139,272
4. Medical Science Liaison
Median Base Salary: $132,842
5. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $125,847
6. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $112,560
7. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $112,529
8. Applications Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $112,045
9. R&D Manager
Median Base Salary: $111,905
10. Corporate Controller
Median Base Salary: $110,855
