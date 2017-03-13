Jobs

The Highest Paying Jobs in America, According to Glassdoor

How does your job compare?
The Highest Paying Jobs in America, According to Glassdoor
Image credit: Shutterstock
  • ---Shares

Not sure what career path to take? Looking for a career switch? Whatever the reason, it’s helpful to know what some of today’s top paying jobs are.

Examining salary reports of employees around the country, Glassdoor recently released its list of the 25 Highest Paying Jobs in America for 2017.

Related: 9 Reasons to Switch Careers as Soon as Possible

It’s no surprise that physician comes in as the highest paid job this year -- there’s always demand for doctors, and it takes years of education and special training. From pharmacy manager to nurse practitioner -- six healthcare jobs made it on this year’s list.

But that’s nothing compared to tech. Eleven of Glassdoor’s highest paying jobs are in the tech industry -- the most of any industry. App development manager is at number eight with a reported median base salary around $112,000. If you’re a software engineering manager, an IT architect or a UX manager -- it’s likely you’re making nearly $100,000 or more a year.

Related: 8 Ways to Negotiate Your Way to a Higher Salary

So if you’re on the hunt for a high-salaried job, healthcare or tech may be your best options. Jobs in law and finance are also good careers.

Here are the top 10 highest paying jobs, according to Glassdoor:

1. Physician

Median Base Salary: $187,876

2. Pharmacy Manager

Median Base Salary: $149,064

3. Patent Attorney

Median Base Salary: $139,272

4. Medical Science Liaison

Median Base Salary: $132,842

5. Pharmacist

Median Base Salary: $125,847

6. Enterprise Architect

Median Base Salary: $112,560

7. Physician Assistant

Median Base Salary: $112,529

8. Applications Development Manager

Median Base Salary: $112,045

9. R&D Manager

Median Base Salary: $111,905

10. Corporate Controller

Median Base Salary: $110,855

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Growth Strategies Jobs Salary Glassdoor
Edition: March 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox