Emirates Airline's New Commercial Pokes Fun at the New Electronics Ban

This company is using the policy to its advantage.
Emirates Airline's New Commercial Pokes Fun at the New Electronics Ban
Image credit: Emirates
The new U.S. laptop ban isn’t phasing Emirates Airline. In fact, it’s using the policy to its advantage.

In response to the new ban that restricts passengers traveling from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa to bring laptops and other large electronics on their flights, Emirates released a new video starring Jennifer Aniston.

The commercial, “Let Us Entertain You,” shows Aniston impressed by the ICE entertainment system while sitting in the economy section of an Emirates Airbus A380.

The commercial was originally filmed in 2016 to show off the airline’s new in-flight system, but rearranged to cater to the new electronics ban.

Check it out:

