Easter
For Easter, Pizza Gets a Makeover With Cadbury Creme Eggs

Everyone's favorite Easter candy is now a pizza topping.
For Easter, Pizza Gets a Makeover With Cadbury Creme Eggs
Image credit: Deliveroo
Forget the pepperoni -- Easter is just around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate… with a Cadbury Creme Egg pizza.

Before you turn away in disgust, this is no savory-meets-sweet mashup like a spaghetti donut. The new pizza is 100 percent sweet.

British food delivery company Deliveroo teamed up with London-based pizza maker Crust Bros to create the “Fior-egg-tina” -- a twist on the Italian classic Fiorentina. It has a strawberry base topped with mascarpone, mint and soft Cadbury Creme Eggs, then dusted with crunchy mini eggs. It’s a sugary and sweet pizza inspired by the beloved Easter candy.

Though don’t get your hopes up for the Easter bunny to bring you one of these pies, fellow Americans --  they’re only available for Deliveroo customers in London from April 7 through 14.

But if you miss your chance at scoring one of these limited-edition pizzas, you can always opt for a Cadbury Creme McFlurry at McDonald’s in England or Australia.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Edition: April 2017

