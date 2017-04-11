Elon Musk vs. Henry Ford: Who Is the Best Entrepreneur Ever?

And then there were two.
In the midst of March Madness, we created our own bracket of the 64 best living, historical and fictional entrepreneurs ever. Now, after five rounds of voting, you've narrowed the field down to just two of the best entrepreneurs of all time: Elon Musk and Henry Ford. And, while there were plenty of great contenders in our bracket -- from Vito Corleone to Jeff Bezos -- it makes sense that they're the last two standing.
Ford, who was once worth today's equivalent of about $200 billion (more than Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Larry Page combined), became the first man in history to mass-produce automobiles.
And Musk's company Tesla recently surpassed GM to become the most valuable company in America.
Which one is your favorite?
Vote by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 13, to make your voice heard. Check the site on Friday, April 14, to see who won the final round of the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.
Matthew McCreary
Matthew McCreary is the associate editor for contributed content at Entrepreneur.com.
