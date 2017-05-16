The 6 Worst Office Problems Employers Will Face this Summer and How to Solve Them

For many employees, summertime is the best time of the year. For others, summer summons feelings of dread, since they know they’ll spend most of those long, hot, beach-worthy days hunkered down at their desks.

Related: Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must

Alternatively, working through those summer days can be as easy as the season’s gentle breezes. Follow these guidelines to solve summer's typical workplace problems, for smooth sailing through the hot months:

1. Auto commutes on hot days

Hot weather has been scientifically proven to increase levels of aggression -- hence the terms "hothead" and "heated" and their relevant connotations.

Given the uptick in summertime temperatures, commuters can expect to both display more bouts of road rage and to be on the receiving end of these tantrums more frequently come summertime.

This is no small problem. AAA reports that eight out of every 10 drivers has expressed "significant" road rage, including but not limited to, deliberate tailgating, purpposeful blocking of other vehicles and intentional thumping of other cars’ bumpers.

And that’s just the beginning: Between commutes to and from the office, there are eight or more hours of workplace labor subject to the residual effects of road rage, threatening to escalate tensions among coworkers.

Solutions? Meditating during your lunch break can prevent a bout of road rage on your return commute, which is likely to be more stressful than its morning counterpart. Step outside, sit down on the grass and focus on breathing deeply for 10 t-15 minutes. This will lower your heart rate and give you a good dose of sunshine before your return to work for the afternoon.

2. Thermostat wars

Contrary to popular opinion, thermostat wars aren’t just a problem in households -- they also cause disagreements in the workplace. And although many employees remain silent on the issue, everyone has a very different idea of what constitutes an ideal temperature at the office.

Related: 13 Tips to Stay Motivated in the Dog Days of Summer

The differences tend to be split between the genders, as well, with men preferring cooler temperatures while women prefer warmer ones -- further fueling the age old battle of the sexes.