My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Why MailChimp's Insane Fake Ad Campaign Paid Off

The company's 'Did You Mean MailChimp?' helped the email marketing platform reach 334 million people.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why MailChimp's Insane Fake Ad Campaign Paid Off
Image credit: Brian Stauffer
Magazine Contributor
Deputy Editor
4 min read

This story appears in the June 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Did you recently pick up a free bag of FailChips at your local convenience store? See a preview for an art-house film called KaleLimp? Or did you hear about Blood Orange’s latest music collaboration, VeilHymn? 

If you answered yes, then you were sucked into the weird and wonderful “Did You Mean MailChimp?” campaign. MailChimp, the email marketing platform, created it over the course of a year in partnership with advertising agency Droga5. The idea, inspired by a 2014 advertisement on the Serial podcast where the brand’s name was mispronounced (remember the little kid who said “Mail Kimp”?), was to promote nine sham products, trends or pieces of content that rhymed with MailChimp, and then target them at different subcultures within the small to medium-size businesses that MailChimp courts. Then the brand would sit back as curious consumers were sucked into an internet rabbit hole that, in time, led back to MailChimp’s landing page.

Related: 5 Rules for Stand-Out Marketing Campaigns

“At one point, our account director at Droga5 sat me and our CMO down and said, ‘This feels borderline reckless,’” recalls Mark DiCristina, MailChimp’s senior director of brand marketing. “That’s when I knew we were onto something.” 

They were. Prior to launch, MailChimp’s most successful marketing campaign was the one that played ahead of Serial. That spot reached 36 million people; after just a few months, the new “Did You Mean MailChimp?” campaign has reached 334 million. “Social sentiment has been hugely positive, and the few times people are not loving it, they actively hate it,” DiCristina says. “They think it’s either the best thing or the worst thing. And I’m proud of that. I love that no one was like, meh.” 

Here’s how some of the MailChimp ideas came together.

VeilHymn

The musician Blood Orange teamed up with Bryndon Cook to create a new song, “Hymn,” which has been streamed more than 1.5 million times. “Literally the only direction we gave was to name this new collaboration something that sounds like MailChimp,” DiCristina says. 

Related: How Marketing Is Getting More Creative

FailChips 

Potato chips were perfectly crushed, bagged and distributed to real stores in 10 cities. “The chips earned the most vitriol from consumers,” DiCristina says. “They’d put them on Instagram with a caption declaring the end of the world.”

MaleCrimp 

During New York Fashion Week in February, MailChimp hosted a one-day pop-up at Made Man Barbershop in Chelsea to, yes, crimp men’s hair.

WhaleSynth 

A web-based instrument that let users mix real music with an array of… whale sounds.

MailShrimp/kalelimp/jailblimp

Three short surreal art films -- about a crooning shrimp in a mailroom, a dog made out of kale and a blimp-shaped piñata full of convicts -- ran ahead of features in 95 art-house theaters and 180 regional chains across the country.

NailChamp 

Designed for the Instagram set, NailChamp was a six-week online battle between nail artists. “We really wanted these things to appear in the world as if they were happening naturally,” DiCristina says. It worked. NailChamp earned coverage from Teen Vogue.

Related: How Marketing Psychology Can Improve Your Bottom Line

SnailPrimp 

Snail secretions are the latest beauty trend (for real), and during a one-day pop-up spa on the roof of the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, visitors were treated to free snail facials. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

Grow Brand Value While Accelerating Revenue Growth

Branding

How to Create a Million-Dollar Brand

How This Brand Is Making Cannabis Feel Like a Luxury