Business Leaders Slam Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Mark Zuckerberg are among those who spoke out.

June 2, 2017 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

The agreement, which was signed by 195 nations in December 2015, aims to slow down the rate at which the planet is warming.

Before today's decision was made, several executives of U.S. companies showed their disapproval of the U.S. pulling out of the agreement. On Wednesday, a letter signed by the executives of major companies, including Facebook, Google, Apple and Unilever, urged the president not to abandon the agreement.

After Trump announced his decision, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that he will be leaving Trump's advisory council. Other executives have taken to social media to voice their concern.

Jeff Immelt, chairman and CEO of General Electric

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

We believe climate change is an urgent issue that demands global action. We remain committed to doing our part. https://t.co/Gfu7P2ESlL — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 1, 2017

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft

We’re disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals. — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 1, 2017

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box

With so many things America needs to make substantial progress on, it's incredibly disappointing to see us regress in significant areas. — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 1, 2017

Mark Cuban, owner of NBA's Dallas Mavericks

1) If Dems are smart, they should call for immediate meetings w POTUS to determine how to get back in the Paris Agreement — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple and former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Addendum: minus ??. For the good of big coal. — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) June 1, 2017

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce

Deeply disappointed by President's decision to withdraw from ParisAgreement. We will double our efforts to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/cmCLf9CoVY — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 1, 2017

Brent Saunders, CEO of Allergan

$AGN is committed to doing our part to reduce climate change: decrease energy consumption, greenhouse gas, water use & waste by ~20% in 2020 — Brent Saunders (@brentlsaunders) June 1, 2017

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Disappointed with today’s decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 1, 2017

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Apple CEO, Tim Cook

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

In an email to employees on Thursday, following Trump's withdrawal announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today's developments will have no impact on Apple's efforts to protect the environment."

Cook had phoned the White House earlier this week to urge President Donald Trump not to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.