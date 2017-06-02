My Queue

Government

Business Leaders Slam Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Mark Zuckerberg are among those who spoke out.
Business Leaders Slam Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement
Image credit: AP/Evan Vucci
Elon Musk is leaving Trump's advisory council.
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

The agreement, which was signed by 195 nations in December 2015, aims to slow down the rate at which the planet is warming.

Before today's decision was made, several executives of U.S. companies showed their disapproval of the U.S. pulling out of the agreement. On Wednesday, a letter signed by the executives of major companies, including Facebook, Google, Apple and Unilever, urged the president not to abandon the agreement.

After Trump announced his decision, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that he will be leaving Trump's advisory council. Other executives have taken to social media to voice their concern.

Jeff Immelt, chairman and CEO of General Electric

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box

Mark Cuban, owner of NBA's Dallas Mavericks

Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple and former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce

Brent Saunders, CEO of Allergan

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Apple CEO, Tim Cook

In an email to employees on Thursday, following Trump's withdrawal announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today's developments will have no impact on Apple's efforts to protect the environment."

Cook had phoned the White House earlier this week to urge President Donald Trump not to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

