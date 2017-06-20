My Queue

Google

Hate Your Job? Google Wants to Help You Find a New One.

No more having to visit five different sites to look for job listings: You can now just type 'jobs near me' into Google to see what's available in your area.
Hate Your Job? Google Wants to Help You Find a New One.
Image credit: Google
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Mulling a career change? Finding job opportunities is about to get a lot easier, thanks to Google.

The web giant on Tuesday launched a new job search experience for desktops and mobile devices, though its only available in English at this time. No more having to visit five different sites to look for job listings: You can now just type "jobs near me," "teaching jobs" or a similar query into Google to see what's available in your area.

 

"We're working with a number of organizations from across the industry to bring you the most comprehensive listing of jobs -- including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook," Google Product Manager Nick Zakrasek wrote in a blog post. "This means you'll see job postings from these sites and many others from across the web as soon as they're posted."

You can sort jobs by category (like customer service, management, admin & office, healthcare, education, accounting & finance, computer & IT and more), title (software engineer, analyst, registered nurse, product manager, physical therapist, maintenance worker), the date they were posted, the type of job (full-time, part-time, contractor or internship) and more. Zakrasek said Google will add additional filters in the future to help you narrow the search.

If you're signed into Google, some job listings will even show the approximate commute from your house, so you don't have to map it. Many will also show reviews and ratings of the employer alongside the job description. You can also turn on alerts for your search to get emails about new postings you might be interested in.

"Whether you're a young adult looking for your first job, a veteran hoping to leverage your leadership experience in civilian life, or a parent looking for a job with better pay to support a growing family, we hope this new experience on Google will help make the job search simpler and more effective," Zakrasek wrote.

