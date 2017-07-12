Free Webinar: How to Build a Customer Experience-Led Business

A lot goes into building your website, apps, social-media channels and other digital platforms. But not every one of them is built with the customer experience top-of-mind.
A website, social channel or customer-service experience that isn’t designed thoughtfully can push potential customers to your competitors.
To find out how to improve customer experience on your branded channels, you’ll want to attend our webinar, How to Build a Customer Experience-Led Business, presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur.
We’ll outline simple things you can do to optimize these touchpoints and give your customers experiences that are personal, engaging, and consistent across every platform—experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. You’ll learn about:
- Prioritizing the platform (don't be a jack of all social media sites and master of none; plant your flags on the sites where your customers and prospects frequent most)
- Common website mistakes that almost every business makes when it comes to customer experience
- Maximizing customer engagement through Facebook and Instagram (advertising, sponsored content and live video)
- Best practices for creating consistent, compelling content that engages customers
- Leveraging technology to personalize the customer experience
Our expert panelists include entrepreneur, author and social media expert Corey Perlman; as well as Teresa Ward-Maupin, vice president of customer and digital experience for Comcast Business. Author and business communication expert Jill Schiefelbein will serve as moderator.
The How to Build a Customer Experience-Led Business webinar will take place live on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
Click below to sign up today.