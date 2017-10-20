5 Low-Cost Ways to Get Started With Video Marketing

Join us Nov 9th in Los Angeles for a day of inspiration, networking and hear from Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jon Taffer, Carmen Electra, Apolo Ohno and more.

In case you weren't aware, video marketing is a pretty big deal right now. 92 percent of smartphone users actively share videos with their friends, while over 60 percent of marketers and small-business owners said they'd be investing more money into video marketing in 2017.

Video content works especially well on product pages, since you can convey the attributes of the product in a way that immediately resonates. Unsurprisingly, four times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read sales copy explaining it.

People are bombarded with information all day, every day. So, in order to cut through the noise and get your voice heard, video content is your most powerful asset. Video provides a sensory-rich experience for viewers and engages emotions in a way that simply isn't possible with textual content.

While video is the best type of content available, it's also the most expensive. If you're on a shoestring budget but still want to leverage the immense power of video, here are five low-cost tips to get you started.

1. Screencast presentations

If you're just getting started with video marketing, producing screencast videos of slideshow presentations is an effective-yet-inexpensive option.

I recommend purchasing the standard version of ScreenFlow. For $99, you can use a wide range of functions, but there are free screencasting applications available too. I would also suggest using a good podcasting microphone, which can be purchased for less than $100.

Once you've written the script for your video and have created the visuals using PowerPoint, simply open your presentation, turn on ScreenFlow and narrate as if you were giving the presentation to a live audience.

ScreenFlow has an abundance of editing features and you can export your video directly to YouTube.

If you don't want to spend money on a high-quality camera, or if you're just camera shy, definitely give screencasting a try.

2. Video testimonials

Video testimonials are popular among ecommerce store owners because they convey social proof and trust more effectively than text reviews. A couple of video testimonials from real clients on your product page can definitely help to improve conversions.

Fortunately, customers are very forgiving about the video quality when it comes to testimonials. In fact, an exceptionally well-produced video testimonial can appear less trustworthy, since it's probably well-rehearsed and shot with multiple takes.

Consider emailing your previous customers and offering them discount codes in return for video testimonials of your product. People love discounts, and you'll benefit greatly from the social proof.

It's a win-win scenario.

3. DIY animation

A quality, animated, explainer video from a leading agency will set you back thousands of dollars. While you're likely to get excellent results for this kind of investment, it's not within everyone's price range.

As an alternative option, consider using DIY animation tools. Most of them are inexpensive or free and you can still create engaging videos (albeit not of the same quality as those that are professionally designed).

I recommend starting with Animaker, which features a simple drag-and-drop interface. Check out the free tutorial here.

4. Freelancers

Employing an in-house team of video marketing experts is not feasible for every company. Fortunately, with sites such as Fiverr and Upwork, you can tap into the international labor market and find skilled freelancers to help you with every facet of your video marketing strategy.

For example, audio mixing is one of the most critical parts of producing a high-quality video. Most people can't articulate why they think an audio track sounds professional, but they intuitively know when it doesn't.

A freelance audio engineer will remove any unpleasant clicks and pops from your audio tracks, as well as mix the narration and background music to blend perfectly.

You can also hire freelancers to narrate complete green-screen videos for you -- just give them the script and any other specific directions you have.

5. Use live video

Amazingly, Facebook users spend three times more time watching live videos than standard videos.

Facebook Live is free to use and audiences aren't going to expect flawless video quality on a livestream. This is an excellent way to create a more intimate connection with your audience without investing in expensive recording equipment and editing software.

Can you think of any other tips for producing excellent video content inexpensively? Please let me know in the comments below.