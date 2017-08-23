My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Workplace Diversity

If You're Serious About Faster Startup Growth Get Serious About Diversity On Your Team

The data is clear: diverse teams outperform homogeneous teams by every metric that matters in business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
If You're Serious About Faster Startup Growth Get Serious About Diversity On Your Team
Image credit: Geber86 | Getty Images
Guest Writer
COO and CMO of Rev1 Ventures in Columbus, OH
6 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Turning a startup into a successful high-growth business is a constant race against time. The entrepreneur is driving to achieve the milestones that make the company profitable as investors and board members seek levers to help the company scale. Everyone knows that superior execution depends on the creativity, tenacity and experience of the startup team.

That’s why greater diversity of all types holds so much potential for entrepreneurs and investors.

Diverse companies exceed industry standards. Racially and ethnically diverse companies are 35 percent more likely to outperform industry norms, and gender-diverse companies are 15 percent more likely to outperform.

Here’s a jaw-dropping stat from McKinsey & Company’s Why Diversity Matters: For every 10 percent increase in racial and ethnic diversity on a senior executive team in the U.S., earnings before interest and taxes rise 0.8 percent. Why wouldn’t startups and VCs want to take advantage of that?

Diversity also brings a competitive advantage to sales. Scaling a startup is all about breaking into new markets and signing up new customers. A team member who shares a client’s ethnicity is 150 percent more likely to understand that client. Maybe that’s why companies with the highest levels of racial diversity bring in nearly 15X more sales revenue than companies at the lowest levels.

Greater diversity can make a difference in deal flow, too. Women own about one-third of the businesses in the U.S., but they usually account for less than 10 percent of the founders of high-growth firms. The number of minority-owned firms is growing faster than non-minority firms, but most of the business are Main Street. Imagine the impact if we could attract more of that energy and talent into starting and scaling up high-growth companies?

Diversity isn’t limited to gender and race. It’s about experience, ethnicity and much more. Consider veterans, a diverse population in so many respects. A quarter of vets want to start or buy their own companies; since 2007, half the veteran-owned businesses formed are owned by women and minorities.

Both entrepreneurs and investors need to be on board and engaged to benefit from the impact of diversity. Here are five tips to help move the needle faster.

1. Embrace diversity as a competitive strategy.

Diversity drives revenue. Listen, really listen, to what the data is telling the industry; Use what you learn to impact your bottom line or ROI.

Related: Scale Culture Alongside Growth Through Diversity

2. Expand access through inclusion partners.

Why is there a lack of women and minorities creating and building high-tech companies? The reason may be simpler than you would think. Women and minorities are not in the networks that typically fuel startups. They just don’t have the same contacts and connections.

If you’re a company founder who recognizes diversity as strategy to outperform your competitors, or if you are an investor searching out the best deals, go where the people you are looking for already are. Tap into minority and women grassroot organizations and initiatives that exist in your own backyard. They are there. Look for organizations like these:

  • i.c. stars: a rigorous, technology-based, workforce development leadership training that educates low-income adults in information technology and helps them start new careers in IT.

The impact: More diverse coders.

  • The Ohio State University’s REACH program: increases female faculty recruitment and advancement in academic STEM science, encouraging commercialization leadership among female researchers and inventors at the University.

The impact: More women spinning out research-based technologies.

  • Venture for America (VFA): A fellowship program (now in 18 cities and growing) that matches the country’s best and brightest college grads with startups. VFA is committed to a diversified cohort, providing women and people of color an on-ramp to careers in technology and entrepreneurship.

The impact: Since 2014, 20 percent of VFA alum have started their own companies; fellows have raised $14MM+ in seed funding.

Related: This Question Reveals the Truth About Workplace Diversity

3. Expand the scope of diversity.

Reach into the melting pot that is the U.S. military by adding veterans to your pipeline or to your founding team. Vets are trained to be leaders. Many cities and regions across the country boast veteran-based groups with initiatives that support vet-entrepreneurship.

Related: 5 Ways to Recruit Rock-Star Employees on a Budget

4. Boldly showcase the success of diverse founders

Success begets success. Share the results of your hard work via social channels, public relations plans and networking events. As the community recognizes the impact, new opportunities to tie into diverse groups will pop up.

Take a cue from the NVCA and start measuring and reporting the representation of women and minorities to drive more business success. For entrepreneurs, put the data in your reports to investors. For venture capitalists -- report your own diversity stats and require that your portfolio companies do the same.

Related: 3 Key Ways to Evolve Workplace Diversity

5. Investors play a role in fueling startup diversity.

Venture capitalists and angel investors can help eliminate selection bias that often seeps into the deal flow process by making market validation the cornerstone of every deal. Create a streamlined, repeatable and transparent method for selecting companies for due diligence.

Rather than a subjective process that is influenced by who you know or who you look like,  create a transparent, data-driven process that lets the market speak. Assess startups and entrepreneurs based on their success at validating their ideas with potential customers.

A more inclusive, high-growth startup community and ecosystem doesn’t happen from the top down. A committed and concerted, grassroots effort by the entrepreneurs and investors who have the most to gain by drawing in and motivating under-represented talent can have an incredible impact at every point along the startup path.

Diverse companies exceed industry standards. Racially and ethnically diverse companies are 35 percent more likely to outperform industry norms, and gender-diverse companies are 15 percent more likely to outperform.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Do Diversity and Inclusion Have to Be Overwhelming?

Workplace Diversity

Debunking the Myths of Racial Equity: What Entrepreneurs Need to Know

Ready For Anything

Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing