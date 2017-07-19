My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online App Launches

It's available now in the Android and iOS app stores, but don't expect it to do anything useful just yet. We need Splatoon 2 to launch for that to happen.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nintendo Switch Online App Launches
Image credit: Nintendo via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Nintendo is taking its time rolling out a full online service for the Switch. What we have now is a free, but limited service, with the promise of the paid-subscription version appearing in 2018. There's also the Nintendo Switch Online App, which Nintendo quietly rolled out a few days early this week.

It's available for both iOS and Android devices and promises to, "help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch." More specifically, Nintendo intends to offer features in the app on a per-game basis, but also promises to offer the ability to invite friends to play with you or to have voice chats.

For now, anyone downloading the app is likely only going to see a maintenance page. However, we can look forward and see what's coming with the first game to fully support it being Nintendo's own Splatoon 2.

Splatoon 2 will be supported at launch through the app using SplatNet 2. It allows you to view your stats for past online matches, as well as your single-player records and overall ranking. There's also the ability to order special Splatoon 2 gear in the shop and see which online multiplayer stages will be available and when.

Nintendo will allow you to send play invitations and chat with friends as promised, but also share all of your stats by linking the app and SplatNet 2 into your social media accounts. So expect a lot of Splatoon 2 auto-generated Facebook posts and tweets appearing after the game launches on July 21.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online App Launches

Nintendo

Nintendo Shipped 2.74 Million Switch Units in Its First Month

Nintendo

Good Thinking Ahead, Nintendo! Switch Cartridges Taste Horrible on Purpose.