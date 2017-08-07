SpaceX

Watch How Elon Musk Hopes the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Will Launch

The launch is set for this November, and the SpaceX founder has big hopes for it.
Image credit: elonmusk | Instagram
The highly-anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, its most powerful rocket yet, is four months away. To prepare, Elon Musk shared what he hopes will happen.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the SpaceX founder and CEO shared an animated video of the Falcon Heavy launch, demonstrating a seamless takeoff and landing. The video shows the intended process of the launch, with the Falcon Heavy lifting off and its smaller rockets detaching and landing back on Earth. Later, the core module of the rocket is seen returning to Earth as well.

If things go as planned, the Falcon Heavy, which is nearly three times as powerful as the Falcon 9, could eventually transport humans between Earth, the moon and Mars. But don't get your hopes up too much. “Lot that can go wrong in the November launch,” Musk wrote in the Instagram post.

That’s not deterring fans though. People are excited about the launch, responding to his post with comments such as, “What if a lot can go so right? Either way I know you will perfect the unimaginable,” and “Beautiful. Inspiring. Go and have luck and success.”

Watch how SpaceX plans to launch the Falcon Heavy below.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Technology Space Travel Elon Musk SpaceX Rockets
