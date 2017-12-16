How to Use the Art of Persuasion to Get That Raise at Work (Infographic)

Use these tactics to be a standout at the office and put a bigger paycheck within reach.

You’ve been working around the clock, beating every deadline and taking on extra assignments: that dream of a raise seems to be close to a reality. But office politics, competition and new clients can take the spotlight away from you and your achievements. Luckily, there are ways to implement the art of persuasion to showcase yourself and secure that raise.

Related: Do Raises Make Employees Happy or Is It Something More?

Small and simple things such as taking an active interest in your superiors and reciprocating body language can pave the way to success, showcasing both your skills and value to your company.

For more trusted tips, check out this infographic from SavingSpot, and be on your way to the raise you deserve.