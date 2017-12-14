How to Make Over $100,000 a Month From Writing a Book

From Tony Robbins to Tony Hsieh, top leaders across industries write books to cement their authority. If done right, writing a book can also generate phenomenal leads and revenue for an entrepreneur.

Multimillion-dollar entrepreneur and member of The Oracles Rob Kosberg knows something about using a book to turbocharge your business. As the founder of Best Seller Publishing, Kosberg’s clients become Barnes & Noble or Amazon bestsellers, while using their books to drive over $100,000 in monthly revenue.

Kosberg himself is no stranger to the rewards that writing a book can bring. He used his own bestselling book, “Life After Debt,” to pivot his real estate businesses — which, during the 2007-09 financial crisis, went from over 100 million a year in transactions to zero.

“I was totally unknown in financial services, so I wrote a book to re-establish myself in a new industry,” says Kosberg. “In my first year, I did one million in a terrible economy and then multi-millions after that — all because of the leads generated by the book.”

Kosberg now helps other entrepreneurs do the same. From U.S. Ambassadors to CEOs of billion-dollar companies, from accountants to dentists, Kosberg’s strategies help experts ink their ideas and transform their books into sales machines. He shares six insider tips for using a book to accelerate your business growth.

1. It’s more than ‘what you know.’

Kosberg warns that too many people take an autobiographical approach to their book, writing “what they know.” He calls this, “the Kim Kardashian conundrum.”

Instead, Kosberg recommends writing to your audience. “Consider the worries and aspirations of the people you want to help. How can your experiences guide someone facing a similar situation? Don’t underestimate the value of your expertise.”

2. Transform the pages into lead generators.

When penning your book, Kosberg recommends adding sections containing additional resources for readers to engage further.

“One book can’t give a reader everything they need. Direct them to find out more,” says Kosberg. “Put next steps in each chapter. Lists, cheat sheets, or downloadable interviews are all great tools for hooking your audience.”

3. Publish on a digital platform.

To maximize exposure, publish on a digital platform with built-in distribution. Kosberg recommends using Amazon in conjunction with IngramSpark or CreateSpace. These companies distribute in audio, hard, soft, and digital formats, meaning your book can be accessed across devices.

“People too often think about releasing a book through old-school publishing houses,” explains Kosberg. “Those places want writers who already have a platform. Reverse engineer that. Use the book to build your platform instead of depending on a platform to sell it.”

4. Put yourself behind the promotion.

To position yourself as an expert, you have to promote yourself when publishing. Kosberg recommends promoting yourself across media channels: press releases, guest blogging, podcasts, video, paid advertising, and social media campaigns. That way, your brand becomes omnipresent with your target audience.

“A short Facebook Live video with a bit of paid advertising will get more people paying attention to you than a whole book tour across California,” advises Kosberg.

Before launching, he also recommends getting at least eight four-to-five star book reviews from other writers or editors to build credibility and enhance your marketing efforts. Do this by offering a temporary price — for example, two weeks at 99 cents — for the digital version of your book. Offer it to your sphere of influence on social media and email. Let them know you've temporarily reduced the price so they can access the book at a discount. And as a favor, you’d appreciate it if they read and reviewed the book on Amazon.

5. Convert your book into PR and speaking opportunities.

Once you’re published or have a bestseller, you’re no longer just another “expert of the week.” There’s a high demand for published authors on radio shows, television programs, and at speaking events.

"The first big break with my book came because a local radio show interviewed me as an expert,” says Kosberg. “That day, I won several clients by offering a free book to anyone who called the show or my office.”

The lesson? Turn your media engagement into leads. To do this, Kosberg emphasizes being clear about what you offer and where people can find it. “Use your publicity as a sales opportunity to win higher-paying clients.”

6. Create a book funnel.

Kosberg often asks his clients: “How are you going to monetize the book?” Your book should be the entry point for a client, not the end. “A great way to build a relationship is by offering free or discounted books. From there, a reader can access more expensive products. By creating a book funnel, you can generate a stream of revenue by just giving away one book.”

Ultimately, a book can launch your career, generate leads, and position you in an industry. But first, you have to write it. “Our average client wanted to write a book for years — sometimes, decades.” Instead of waiting for the perfect time, Kosberg says, “Take imperfect action now.” When you do, you’ll be writing your future success.