50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary

The money can be pretty good but you're on your own. For some people that's the best part.

There was a time when working from home was a pipe dream. Thanks to technology like Slack, there’s been a surge of legit jobs you can do from home.

Whether that’s working remotely for a company or starting your own business there’s no shortage of work-at-home opportunities. Here are 50 work from home jobs that most make above the average American salary.

1. Affiliate Marketer

For those unfamiliar with affiliate marketing, it’s simply referral marketing where you earn a commission. Let’s say that you have a website and refer a book on Amazon. When the visitor clicks the affiliate link and buys the books, Amazon will pay you a percentage of the sale.

People love affiliate marketing because you can start earning money passively with little start-up costs.

2. Animator

Are you an artistic and creative individual who is able to create animation and visual effects for television, movies, video games, and other types of media? Then you can work at home as freelance animator. I’ve seen animators make between $25 to $106 an hour on sites like Upwork.

3. Baker/Caterer/Chef

If you have a knack for baking or cooking, then turn your passion into a side business. From your own kitchen you could start a catering or personal chef business. If you’re a baker, you could sell you goods to friends, neighbors, online, or at local farmer’s markets.

4. Blogger

Blogging is inexpensive and easy to start. It could be as simple as you just writing about your favorite music or food. Eventually, this hobby can start generating some money for you.

Just keep in mind that you need to pay patient when it comes to cashing-in on your blog. If this is something you want to pursue, check out this guide from the person who taught me six-figure blogging. Zac took me from earning nothing blogging to a solid six figures in 18 months.

5. Bookkeeper

Believe it or not, you don’t have to be a CPA to start bookkeeping. Just sign-up for a bookkeeping course at a community college or even online, such as this course from the Accounting Coach. Once completed you can start making a start earning. The median salary is $34,000. There are some stay at home bookkeepers I've talked with making upwards of $70,000.

6. Child Caregiver

I’m sure that you have more than enough friends, family, and neighbors who could use someone to watch their children. Whether if it’s just for a couple of hours or for the entire day, running a childcare business from your home can be lucrative. Just make sure that you obtain the correct licences and permits.

7. Clinical Research Coordinator

As noted in Business Insider, this is where you, "Assist in the management of daily clinical trials operations; provide oversight of all organization, clinical, site, and vendor activities; and manage trial master files." You can make over $48,000 and you don't need a bachelor's degree.

8. Consulting

If you have experience and knowledge in a specific area, then share it with others. For example, if you’re an accountant or lawyer, then you can provide advice to small businesses for a pretty penny. You could also consult businesses on how to use a new software program or how to become more environmentally-friendly.

My company has this consulting guide to get started.

9. Customer Service Rep

Do you possess excellent communication skills? Do you also have a landline and reliable internet? Then you can earn between $8-$15 per hour as a customer service rep.

10. Data Entry

Inputting data for businesses isn’t the most of exciting of jobs. However, you don’t need any previous experience and you can start at $10 per hour.

11. Direct Salesperson

This will require a little investment upfront, but you’ll receive all the tools and resources to get started. However, you’ll receive 20 percent to 35 percent of sales in commissions. And, you can find a direct sales opportunity to match your passion since there are companies that sell jewelry, coffee, wine, pet products, or gardening supplies.

12. Ecommerce Store Owner

There are five types of eCommerce business models; dropshipping, wholesaling, manufacturing, white-labeling, and subscription. And, thanks to sites like Shopify, Magento, or WooCommerce, you can quickly launch your own ecommerce store.

13. Editing and Proofreading

Companies like Book in a Box pay $20 per hour to editors, book jacket designers, and proofreaders.

14. Event Planner

Whether if it’s planning a wedding, birthday party, or corporate event, people are looking for organized individuals to do most of the event planning for them.

15. Film and Post Instructional Videos

Are you really good at something? Then create a YouTube account and start filming yourself instructing others your unique skills. To start earning some cash, enroll in YouTube’s partner program so that you can make $1 to $2 per 1,000 hits.

16. Grant Writer

Universities, hospitals, and nonprofits are organizations that need to apply for grant money. Since these can be difficult to write, they turn to talented grant writers. As a grant writer you can make between $40,300 to $67,000 per year..

17. Graphic Designer

Businesses are in need of someone to design their logo, website, or visual ads. If you have a degree or certification in this area, you can make a comfortable salary or $45,000 annually. This is starting, the better you get, the more clients will refer other clients over to you. Here is a killer guide I put together on how to build a website that should help you get started.

18. Handmade Crafter

Do you make handmade products like jewelry or furniture? If so, set up an Etsy shop and start selling your handmade crafts online.

19. Instructor

Do you know how to play a musical instrument? Can you get people in shape? Whatever your knowledge or experience, people will pay you to share that information with them. Even if you don’t want people coming into your home, you could always start an online instructional program.

20. Internet Security Specialist

As an internet security specialist, you monitor networks for security threats and implement security standards. You may als install data protection systems as well. Given the attention that online security has been receiving, this job is expected to grow steadily over the next several years.

21. Online Juror

When attorneys prepare for a trial they often seek feedback on their case. Depending on the mock jury site, you can make between $5 to $150 for your opinion.

22. Online Teacher

Are you a teacher that’s looking for a more flexible schedule? Then consider teaching via Skype or in a pre-recorded session through organizations like K12 (K12.com) and Connections Academy (ConnectionsAcademy.com).

23. Patent or Intellectual Property Lawyer

Applying for a patent or protecting intellectual property are both areas where expert advice is needed. As such, if this is your area of the law, you can make between $112 per hour to $121 per hour.

24. Peer-to-Peer Lender

Thanks to sites like Lending Club and Prosper, you can easily lend money to a business or individual. As an investor, you make money on the paid interest of the note.

25. Pet Groomer

Do love being around animals? Are you also patient enough to clean and style pets? If so, this is a perfect home-based business.

26. Photographer/Videographer

Even though everyone has a camera on their phone these days, there’s still a need for these types of professionals like for events like weddings. You can also sell your images on sites like Foap.com.

27. Product Reviewer

This may sound too good to be true, but you can actually make a decent living just by reviewing the products that you use daily. In fact, you can earn between $20,000 to $95,000.

28. Programmer

Learning a programming language, such as Ruby, can make around $61 per hour. Not too shabby. If you’re interested, here’s a handy programmer guide to get you on your way.

29. Realtor

While you can run a reality business from your home, as long as you have your state’s real estate license, you still have to show potential buyers the home. And, don’t forget that you also have to prepare the home for showing too. However, thanks to technology, you can become a virtual realtor where you can show a property without having to physically be there.

30. Renter

Do you have an extra bedroom? How about a car you don’t drive everyday? Are there household items laying around collecting dust? If so, rent them out to people who could use them. I personally made over $50k renting out my basement in 2017.

31. Repairer

If you have a knack for fixing things, like bicycles, cars, or computers, then launch your own repair business. It probably doesn’t cost more than a little marketing to get started since you probably already have the tools and resources.

32. Short Tasks

A short task is a job or assignment that can be completed quickly. Examples include writing a review, taking a survey, or watching a video. They may not pay much, but it’s a fast and easy way to make money from home. Here’s a list of short task sites you should check out if interested.

33. Social Media Manager

There are a lot of organizations who need someone to manage their social media accounts. Some organizations may even want you to completely develop a social media strategy for them.

34. Stylist

If you love fashion, and want to work from home, then you can become an online stylist. According to the Penny Hoarder, you can make $15 per hour.

35. Survey Taker

This won’t make you a millionaire. But you can get paid between $1 to $50 for taking an opinion poll, answering questions about shopping habits or reviewing a product. You’re usually paid by check, PayPal, or points that can be redeemed for gift cards.

36. Tax Preparer

Even though this is a seasonal gig, you can make a salary of over $30,000. Don’t forget to register with the IRS before you start this home-based business.

37. Become an Expert

Nowadays people are going online to find someone that is an expert at things they are struggling with. A growing trend is hiring an expert vs hiring a large company to come in and help them fix problems. A great resource that I've found is Catalant.

I've been able to hire some of the worlds leading experts from this site. Average hourly is from around $15 all the way up to $280/hr making this a great option if you're looking to help others with your knowledge.

38. Telephone Nurse

If you’re a registered nurse, then you could work for health insurers or health management companies like Humana, Aetna and UnitedHealth Group. They actually hire nurses remotely to handle case management, treatment authorization, and patient education.

39. Transcriber/Transcriptionist

This job is essentially you just listening to audio files and then typing out what you are, such as a lecture or doctor's medical dictation. It’s an entry-level gig that can pay up to $25 per hour.

40. Translator

Are you fluent in another language? Start earning a living off of these skill by translating documents or being an interpreter.

41. Travel Agent

Despite the fact that there are numerous travel sites that make planning a trip a breeze, it can still be time-consuming. What’s more, there may be certain travel conditions that you are not aware of. That’s why there’s still a need for travel agent to scour the web for the best deals, share advice, or plan your itinerary.

42. Virtual Assistant

If you’re organized and can handle office duties like replying to emails, calendar management, entering data, and assisting with social media, then this job is perfect for you. And you can make between $10-$15 per hour.

43. Virtual Public Relation Rep

For small-to-mid sized businesses, they don’t have the budget for a dedicated CMO or VP of Marketing or even a public relations firm. But, they may have the funds to hire a virtual PR to take care of duties like promoting a business or managing a crisis.

44. Virtual Recruiter

This is pretty much the same position as an in-house recruiter - expect you get to work wherever you want. The other major difference is that you search the web to find the right employee for the right position. You’re also responsible for screening the applicant and being a part of the interviewing and negotiation process. There are even recruiters being paid upward of $125/hr for building resume templates.

45. Virtual Tutor

If you have extensive knowledge in a specific area, then you could earn between $12 to $35 per hour by tutoring students either over-the-phone or Skype.

46. Voice Acting

If you have a golden voice, you can make somewhere between $56 to $72 per hour.

47. Web Developer

Depending on the specific job, as well as your expertise, you could bring-in between $55,000 – $175,000 per year to build websites from scratch.

48. Web Search Evaluator

In order to deliver the most accurate search results, search engines pay individuals to analyze search results. You don’t have to have much experience and you can haul-in $12-$15 per hour.

49. Website Tester

Businesses want to make sure that their websites are intuitive and easy to navigate. As such, they’ll assign instructions for people to follow to check out their site. Each test usually takes around 15 to 20 minutes. In return, you’ll be paid $10 to $15 per test.

50. Writing Gigs

Businesses of all sizes need written content, like blog posts, website copy, or eBook. As a result, there are thousands of writing gigs available that pay anywhere between $10 to $100 per hour.