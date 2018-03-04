My Queue

Leadership / Change

How to Use Your Voice to Change the World

On this podcast episode of "School of Greatness," be prepared to learn something about yourself and the power you have to change the world.
How to Use Your Voice to Change the World
Image credit: Shutterstock
- Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I have a lot of guests on this show who inspire me. I would say no one inspires me more consistently than my good friend and spoken word poet In-Q. I have seen In-Q perform live so many times and I’m always left speechless. Poetry is something that gives us a glimpse not only into the poet’s soul, but also into our own.

I wanted to bring In-Q back on the show to share his work with you. He has created incredible impact through his work over the past few years, and I knew he’d have some amazing new insight to share with us. I even asked him to perform one of my favorite spoken poems of his, titled “85.”

If you aren’t familiar with In-Q, he’s a world-renowned spoken word artist and entrepreneur. He’s also an award-winning songwriter who has worked with people like Aloe Blacc, Mike Posner, Foster the People, ZHU, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. He was even the first poet to ever perform with Cirque Du Soleil.

But above all, In-Q is a deep soul, an insightful artist and a gifted voice who is choosing to change the world with his talent and perspective.

Be prepared to learn something about yourself and the power you have to change the world, on Episode 607.

The One Constant in Any Business? Change.

