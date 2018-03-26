Think You Can Just Sign up Your Company for a 401(k) and Forget About It? Think Again.
You’ve done your homework on retirement and 401(k) plans. You think you know everything you need to know about fees and returns and being a sponsor. You’re up to date.
OK, what about ERISA -- the Employee Retirement Income Security Act?
Skip the class on that one? Sorry, you do need to know some of the details about this important regulation. Fiduciary responsibilities are a key area, and can be a big legal risk.Lawsuits against companies -- even small ones -- have propagated against companies that don’t perfectly follow the rules.