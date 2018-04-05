This Leader Is Making It Easier for Members of the Deaf Community to Start Their Own Businesses

The deaf community is often left out of conversations on diversity. Learn how one group is looking to change that.

April 5, 2018 2 min read

Chris Soukup understands the frustrations the deaf community faces. He’s seen deaf children put in schools that isolate them and deaf adults struggling to get work. A third-generation member of the deaf community, he knows the unexpected roadblocks that can emerge during any task -- from placing a phone call to even applying for a loan.

But Soukup also understands what’s possible -- and he’s working to make a global impact.

In 1975, Soukup’s father launched Communication Service for the Deaf, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people with hearing loss. Today, as CEO, Soukup is working to build on what his father started to expand opportunities for the deaf community. This has meant retooling the organization with scalable impact in mind. His group’s innovation center in Austin, Texas is leveraging technology, even developing a key marketplace to better match interpreters with deaf people.

CSD has also launched one of the first social impact funds for the deaf community. Paired with an incubator program, it helps deaf entrepreneurs get the funding and support they need to launch their own businesses. In turn, Soukup predicts these entrepreneurs will create jobs for others in the deaf community.

“Brick by brick, it’s a way to change that broader perspective,” says Soukup. “We can create an economy to support our growth.”

To learn more about Soukup and how he’s scaling CSD, listen to this week’s podcast of How Success Happens.