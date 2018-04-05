My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

This Leader Is Making It Easier for Members of the Deaf Community to Start Their Own Businesses

The deaf community is often left out of conversations on diversity. Learn how one group is looking to change that.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Leader Is Making It Easier for Members of the Deaf Community to Start Their Own Businesses
Image credit: Communication Service for the Deaf
- Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultramarathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Host Linda Lacina guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes. 

Chris Soukup understands the frustrations the deaf community faces. He’s seen deaf children put in schools that isolate them and deaf adults struggling to get work. A third-generation member of the deaf community, he knows the unexpected roadblocks that can emerge during any task -- from placing a phone call to even applying for a loan.  

But Soukup also understands what’s possible -- and he’s working to make a global impact.

Related: Podcast: When PowerPoints Weren't Working, This Powerful Exec Passed Out Comic Books Instead

In 1975, Soukup’s father launched Communication Service for the Deaf, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people with hearing loss. Today, as CEO, Soukup is working to build on what his father started to expand opportunities for the deaf community. This has meant retooling the organization with scalable impact in mind. His group’s innovation center in Austin, Texas is leveraging technology, even developing a key marketplace to better match interpreters with deaf people.

CSD has also launched one of the first social impact funds for the deaf community. Paired with an incubator program, it helps deaf entrepreneurs get the funding and support they need to launch their own businesses. In turn, Soukup predicts these entrepreneurs will create jobs for others in the deaf community.

Related: Kathryn Minshew of The Muse: Decide Who You Are, or Have it Decided for You (Podcast)

“Brick by brick, it’s a way to change that broader perspective,” says Soukup. “We can create an economy to support our growth.”

To learn more about Soukup and how he’s scaling CSD, listen to this week’s podcast of How Success Happens.

Why Entrepreneurs Must Follow Their Calling

  • --shares
Add to Queue