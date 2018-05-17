Be Clark Kent, Not Superman: 5 Simple Ways to Become the Office Superhero

Not all heroes wear capes. Here's how you can build goodwill in the workplace and have coworkers singing your praises.

A superhero goes above and beyond to help others, and if you work in the same space as your team, you know that working together isn’t just about, well, work. It’s about creating a harmonious environment where people feel included, important and happy. You probably spend nearly as much time (if not more) with your coworkers as you do with your family. So why wouldn’t you take the time to cultivate office relationships, the same way you do in other walks of life?

It doesn’t have to be a grind developing these relationships. You don’t need to bring in bagels or coffee every morning or put in 60-hour weeks. All it really takes is a little thoughtfulness and the willingness to do things outside of your job description.

Here are five great examples of what you can do in your office that will make you the office superhero.

1. Do the dishes.

If your office has a communal kitchen, you’ve probably gone in for a snack, only to see the sink is so full of dirty dishes and leftover food that you lose your appetite. Who wants to deal with that? Often, this situation can result in passive-aggressive emails about community hygiene.

The problem, though, is that no one wants to think of themselves as a dishwasher. They think it’s not part of the job description -- and they’re probably right. But, if your business has a kitchen, you probably know which person in the office washes the dishes and appreciate their effort.

It’s not as though you need to hand-wash everything. Simply being willing to occasionally unload the dishwasher is an appreciated gesture that your coworkers will notice.

2. Remember birthdays.

Your coworkers want to feel special and seen, and remembering a birthday will make them feel like they’re more than just another cog in the machine.

Set some sort of calendar notification on your smartphone so you know when it’s someone’s birthday. Then, either before work or during lunch, you can go out and grab a card or small treat that will let them know you remembered and care.

3. Solve tech issues.

So many businesses are dependent on computers, iPads, WiFi and a million other tech tools and gadgets, but many of those businesses don’t have a dedicated IT worker. However, the great thing about the internet is that you can learn how to fix a lot of tech problems just by Googling it.

I have very little tech expertise, but I am always willing to learn how to do new things -- plus, I enjoy fixing things. I recently helped set up a printer in our office, which allowed all of my coworkers to look at important business and personal documents. Now, whenever someone in the office needs help with a tech problem, they ask me first. I help new employees set up their tech and help everyone else stay happy with their devices. It’s an essential service for a digital media company like Entrepreneur, and I know the people in the office appreciate my willingness to find solutions.

4. Come in early or be willing to stay late.

It’s often a good idea to arrive early at work, because it shows you are responsible and sets the standard for the rest of the day. (However, I’m not saying you should make it a habit to both come in early and stay late.) But, if your coworkers are stressed out and working on a tight deadline, you can look like a hero by staying late and helping them accomplish their mission.

People remember the people who help them, especially when they go out of the way to do so. Working late into the night to complete something important can be incredibly rewarding and can bond colleagues together. Just make sure you are selective about your moments to step in and help -- you don’t want to become the person who stays late all the the time.

5. Be graceful when someone makes a mistake.

Everyone makes mistakes in the office. Some of those are big, some of them are small. Most of them you don’t even realize you’ve made until someone else points them out.

That’s why it’s great to treat others’ mistakes with grace. If someone makes an honest mistake, try to help them without embarrassing them. For example, if I make typos in my stories, my coworkers and editors step in and clean up the typo without shaming me.

Sometimes, they tell me my mistake so I can do better in the future. They’re not looking for credit. They just want to help. And that’s what being an office hero is all about.