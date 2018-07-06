5 Stylish Heels for Work That Are Also Super Comfortable

Yes, they do exist.

We’ve all been there: rushing to the office with sneakers on, a cup of coffee in one hand, a pair heels in the other and a box of Band-Aids in your bag. But is there a better solution? Absolutely -- and it involves just one pair of shoes: comfortable heels. (Yes, there is such a thing.)

We scoured the world wide web to find heels that are not only stylish but also pleasant to wear...and maybe even run in. Fashionable and functional, these shoes prove beauty doesn’t have to be painful.

Here are the five best heels to wear to work.

Banana Republic’s Madison 12-Hour Pump

What we love: Like the name claims, you can wear these pumps for 12 (or more) pain-free hours. Its “Exclusive Padding System” has memory foam and a cushioned insole that will make a standing desk actually enjoyable. The Madison 12-Hour Pump also has injected insoles for heel stability to protect you from twisting an ankle and are reportedly skid-resistant, meaning they are safe for rain or shine, sleet or snow. With a breathable synthetic lining, you can wear these shoes even on the hottest of days and not worry about your feet smelling anything less than fresh.

Bonus points: Need shoes for a work event ASAP? You can reserve these shoes online and they will hold them for you in store, same day. Oh, and they also come in a variety of styles.

Heel height: 3”

Colors: Black leather, Pink Sundown Suede and Harbor Blue Suede

Size availability: 5-12, whole and half sizes.

Cost: $128

Everlane’s Day Heel

What we love: The two-inch chunky heel is just high enough to lift and lengthen while still allowing you to run to your meetings in graceful fashion. While most leather pumps have a hard backing that tear up your feet, the Everlane Day Heel is backed with soft elastic, so you can walk all over town, blister free. Ranging from bright red to pale pink and olive, they come in 14 shades so you can find what color works for you. Accidental coffee spill? They can easily be spot cleaned with a cloth. Plus, customer’s claim they “feel like butter!”

Bonus points: Everlane only uses the best, ethical factories to create their products. It believes in radical transparency and breaks down the pricing to customers to show exactly what each step of the process costs. And for the Everlane Day Heel, it costs the company cost $61 to make a pair of these heels, with Everlane stating a typical retailer would hike the price to $305. Everlane labels the heels at a reasonable $145.

Heel height: 2”

Colors: Black Suede, Natural Suede, Navy Suede, Cognac Suede, Red Suede, Pink Suede, Blue Suede, Olive Suede, Black Soft Leather, Bright Red Soft Leather, Pale Rose Soft Leather, Oxblood Soft Leather, Taupe Patent and Slate Patent

Size availability: 5-11

Cost: $145

Marion Parke’s Mitchell Heel

What we love: Your doctor will approve of these shoes -- literally. Designed by Marione Parke, a surgical podiatrist, these shoes are designed to make your feet both feel and look good. A sexy spin on a classic Mary Jane, the Mitchell stiletto heel is lined with medical-grade material that will mold to your foot over time. The patent-pending insole follows the natural contour of the bottom of your foot to ensure maximum comfort and support. For those skeptical about “comfort” shoes, Parke ensures that the Mitchell Heel is a “fashion shoe first.” Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, and Elle have all proclaimed Marion Parke as one of the healthiest luxury footwear out there.

Bonus points: Though they cost a pretty penny, these shoes are worth it. Produced at the same factory as top luxury footwear brands like Jimmy Choo, Mui Mui, and Isabel Marant, these shoes are about the best quality money can buy.

Heel height: 3.3”

Colors: Black, Dusty Pink, Stone, Malbec, Denim, Cocoa

Size availability: 5-11, half and whole sizes.

Cost: $650

RockPort’s Total Motion Pointed Toe Pump

What we love: If a running shoe and a stiletto had a baby, it would be the RockPort Total Motion Pointed Toe Pump. Built with trueTech technology and packed with retention foam, these ultra-feminine pumps are shock absorbent and perfect for anyone with shin splints or knee pain. A molded heel helps with impact resistance. The midsole plate is made of polyurethane to help you walk with stability, despite a 3-inch stiletto. They come in over 15 colors and styles, so there’s a shoe for everyone.

Bonus points: You don’t have to worry about avoiding any puddles. Crafted from full-grain leather, these shoes are easy to maintain. Give them a quick wipe down and they will be good as new.

Heel height: 3”

Colors: Black Leather, Black Suede, Black Patent Leather, Bronzo Pearl Patent, Burnt Orange, Sapphire Pearl Patent, Ocean, Floral, Merlot, Taupe Grey Pear Patent, White Assylum, Rose Gold, Navy Floral Textile

Size availability: 5-11

Cost: $120

Stuart Weitzman’s Mira Mule

What we love: While these shoes may make a temporary dent in your bank account, Stuart Weitzman is a celebrity go-to shoe brand -- and rightfully so. When creating a shoe, Weitzman puts 50 percent focus on engineering for comfort, and 50 percent designing for style. Elle even claims they are “surprisingly comfortable to walk in.” Perfect for long nights on the red-carpet, or long days in the office, the shoes are made with strong soles and sturdy heels. With the Mira Mule, you don’t have to worry about the time-consuming straps on sandals or uncomfortable backings on closed-toe pumps. Just slide your feet right in and walk out the door. With a sexy stiletto heel, these shoes are the perfect boost to your height, and ego.

Bonus points: If the price tag makes you reluctant, think of these shoes as an investment piece. They are extra durable and will last awhile, making them a smart investment if you’re looking to up your wardrobe.

Heel height: 2.5”

Colors: Black, Off-White, Green, Pimento Red, Dandelion Yellow, Dolce Taupe, Asphalt Gray, Dovetail Blue Gray, Leopard Gray

Size availability: 4-11, half and whole sizes, narrow, medium, and wide.

Cost: $455