Harry Potter

The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)

Warner Brothers knows all about fantastic profits and where to find them.
The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)
Image credit: Warner Bros.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone published in the United Kingdom on June 26, 1997. A year later, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone debuted in the U.S. The franchise is still going strong two decades later, as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hit theaters this week, marking the 10th film in the Potter Universe.

There’s a pretty simple reason that Warner Brothers keeps making Harry Potter movies: They keep making money.

According to an infographic by Statista, the franchise has hauled in $25 billion in revenue since 1997 -- $8.5 billion at the box office (if you include worldwide revenue from The Crimes of Grindelwald), $7.7 billion in books and another $9.3 billion from toy and DVD sales.

By comparison, the Marvel franchise has grossed $17.5 billion worldwide through 20 movies. The top earner in the franchise has been Avengers: Infinity War, which has made over $2 billion so far. The highest grossing Harry Potter movie to date is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which made $1.3 billion.

Infographic: You're a Wizard at Making Money, Harry | Statista Sources: Statista and Morning Brew

