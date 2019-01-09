Building Your Brand Is How You Will Stand Out When Applying for a Job

That interview is far more likely to go well if the employer is eager to talk.

When you're applying for a job, it's crucial to present yourself in a manner that gets you ahead of other candidates. Standing out requires a few strategic moves, and an employer's perspective can provide some helpful insight. Consider these helpful tips to set yourself apart from other candidates.

1. Get social.

Today's employers are looking for candidates who are digitally savvy, and social media is a great way to showcase these skills. For example, you can demonstrate how you can build and engage an audience if you are searching for social media marketing roles.

You can also leverage social media to engage with recruiters who may share new job postings exclusively online. While social media is a great tool for networking and marketing yourself as a standout candidate, it's also important to review your social media profile to make sure it is sending your potential employers the right message.

For example, consider removing personal images from your social media profile that may speak against the potential employer's company values or may ruin your chances of getting a job in the position you desire.

2. Create a custom resume.

With 92 percent of hiring managers spending less than one minute reviewing a resume, it's important to stand out with a resume customized to the position you want to get.

Booking.com's chief people officer, Yvonne Agei, reviews more than 400,000 resumes per year with the help of her recruitment colleagues. She recommends candidates customize their resumes specifically for the role for which they are applying. This can mean listing relevant and hard-to-find skills that the employer may be searching for, such as Python web development skills or technical writing skills with experience in blockchain technology terminology. Make your resume stand out by creating a section dedicated to these unique skills. You can also leverage resume templates to tailor your resume.

3. Use your video-making skills.

If you want to get a recruiter or potential employer's attention, creating a video is a great way to get it done. Video-making skills are especially great to display for remote jobs where it may be more challenging to create a personalized atmosphere.

For example, you can create a video and embed it within your blog or portfolio to describe yourself using a cinematic format if you are applying for a position as a game designer or animator. Take the opportunity to describe what makes you stand out from other candidates and what drives your passion for working in the industry.

Also, share how you can or have helped businesses like the company you are interested in working for excel. For instance, you can include three important achievements you've accomplished while working as an animator at a small design studio in the video and include clips of your work. Make sure you dress appropriately based on the role you want to get to give your potential employer a great first impression.

4. Think like a recruiter.

If you want to stand out in front of other candidates, you have to think ahead and consider what the recruiter truly wants in a candidate. OfficeTeam executive recruiter Robert Hosking suggests that candidates should consider their qualifications.

Think about what you bring to the company you will potentially work for and if your skills match, exceed or can translate to the role. For example, you can outline your skills and present what you could do for that employer based on a timeline. An example would be outlining how you could help them improve their social media presence in six months.

It's important to do your research in advance so you know what the recruiter and company seek in candidates and have an understanding of their issues and values. The goal is to make sure you can translate your skills into the help they need.

5. Create and run a blog.

A blog is a great way to market your skills. For example, if you're searching for product manager positions, create a content strategy based on issues product managers face, batch-produce blog posts that include your experiences, and discuss how you solved problems. Schedule them to post on a weekly basis.

You can even drive this further by distributing the content via LinkedIn and on social media platforms your target employers use. You could even discuss other topics that go beyond your expertise, such as being productive as a remote product manager.

Brand your content by creating a unique hashtag so that they can easily find it online. You can also include a contact page or contact information so that potential employers can reach you. Just make it a goal to create relevant content that adds value and positions you as a thought leader.