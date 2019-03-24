My Queue

Financial Management

Master Business Finance With This Expert-Led Class

Entrepreneur and business school professor Chris Haroun will teach you everything from basic business accounting to complex financial modeling.
Master Business Finance With This Expert-Led Class
Image credit: Rawpixel
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are three basic requirements you must have if you want your new business to grow and thrive: a great idea, an outstanding work ethic, and money. These necessities are legs beneath the table of your business. If one fails, your whole idea (and the effort and cash you put into it) can collapse.

No matter how many late nights you’re willing to put into your, you won’t go far without the cash to support it. Nailing down the money to kickstart your idea is tough, but maintaining financial health as your company expands is even tougher. The Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling and Valuation course will help you gain functional business finance knowledge to keep your current and future earnings in check.

This course is led by entrepreneur and business school professor Chris Haroun, a former Goldman Sachs employee who knows a few things about cash flow management. Haroun takes you through basic business accounting, like income statement analysis and balance sheets, to create a sturdy foundation for your business finance know-how.

Real-world examples of cash flow statements prepare you to learn about financial modeling, which teaches you how to craft mathematical representations of how the financial assets may perform under different scenarios. This sets you up to understand valuation, which is the process of determining the present value of a company asset. With proper financial modeling and valuation, you can attract new investors and make educated monetary decisions to help your company soar.

It’s tough to find all of this essential advice in one place, but the Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling and Valuation course packs it all into one affordable package. Usually, the class costs $199.99, but you can expand your finance knowledge right now for $19.99 (90 percent off).

