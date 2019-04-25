My Queue

How Success Happens Podcast

Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)

Technology can be a hindrance to mindfulness, but Chopra has identified ways to help make the two work in tandem.
Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)
Image credit: Noel Vasquez | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

We’re smack-dab in the middle of the Information Age, and it can feel like a flood where we’re barely staying above water. On this episode of How Success Happens, spiritual guru and bestselling author Deepak Chopra shares his advice for finding peace in a constant stream of data and how to decide which information we allow to affect us. He also details his morning routine, habit-building strategies and how entrepreneurs facing obstacles can tap into long-term motivation. The episode concludes with a guided meditation led by Chopra.

