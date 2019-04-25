Deepak Chopra on Motivation, Meditation and Finding Peace in the Information Age (Podcast)

Technology can be a hindrance to mindfulness, but Chopra has identified ways to help make the two work in tandem.

April 25, 2019 1 min read

We’re smack-dab in the middle of the Information Age, and it can feel like a flood where we’re barely staying above water. On this episode of How Success Happens, spiritual guru and bestselling author Deepak Chopra shares his advice for finding peace in a constant stream of data and how to decide which information we allow to affect us. He also details his morning routine, habit-building strategies and how entrepreneurs facing obstacles can tap into long-term motivation. The episode concludes with a guided meditation led by Chopra.