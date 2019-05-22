My Queue

Password Security

This App Can Secure Your Whole Team's Passwords

The RememBear Password Manager creates and stores tough passwords across all of your business's devices.
This App Can Secure Your Whole Team's Passwords
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There’s a mountain of to-dos to conquer when you’re barreling into your startup life. The busy schedule and excitement that comes with your new endeavor is part of the package, but all of that running around makes it easy to forget small but vital details.

Keeping your company’s digital information (especially your credit cards and bank details) secure is essential when you’re starting out and relying on some of your own capital. An encrypted password manager can keep all of your accounts safe and accessible, and RememBear’s Password Manager is a cut above the rest.

RememBear has garnered top ratings from more than a thousand reviewers in the Google Play Store and hundreds of users in the App Store. RememBear earned this near-perfect feedback for its easy-to-use interface, rock-solid AES256 encryption and automatic syncing across laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

RememBear can create strong passwords for your company email or social media accounts, then autofill them the next time you log in for lightning-quick access. You'll never grit your teeth through frustrating password reset screens again.

The app also saves and encrypts your credit card information, so you can pay for company supplies with a few taps without worrying about hackers. You’re the only person who can see your secure data with RememBear.

Usually, a two-year subscription to RememBear Password Manager would set you back $60, but you can score a deal on it right now for just $39.99 (33 percent off).

