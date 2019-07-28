Become a Database Wizard When You Learn Microsoft Access

Mastering Microsoft Access will make you the data guru every company needs.

July 28, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every time you go online and check out your favorite websites, the company running that site collects a bit of data about you. Companies need this data to create more effective marketing tactics that keep you on their page — and buying what they’re selling. In order to do that, they need to organize and find patterns in the data they collect.

The person in charge of all that valuable info is called a Data Analyst, and they make serious cash. If you’re spinning your wheels in your current gig, getting into this lucrative field is a solid next step. Taking the Microsoft Access Complete Course: Beginner to Advanced will set you up to work with one of the world’s most important databases.

Microsoft Access is a database management system that stores, organizes and retrieves large amounts of data. It’s got the power to deal with massive amounts of information, and this class teaches you how to make Access work for your workplace.

The course teaches you how to create effective database tables and understand table relationships. You’ll also discover how to retrieve data with access queries, build dynamic user forums and effective reports, and automate complex tasks for faster data analyzation.

The Microsoft Access Complete Course: Beginner to Advanced usually costs $200, but right now you can get this vital data education for only $12.99 (93 percent off).