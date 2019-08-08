My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Postmates Will Test Delivery Robots on San Francisco Sidewalks

The company says it's the first permit ever granted for sidewalk robotics operations in the city.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Postmates Will Test Delivery Robots on San Francisco Sidewalks
Image credit: Postmates via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

San Franciscans might soon see Postmates' cute delivery robot rolling down their sidewalks. According to TechCrunch, the food and groceries delivery service has secured what could be the first permit allowing sidewalk robotics operations in the city. Postmates introduced the big-eyed, Wall-E-like Serve in December, revealing its plans to send the robot with your orders to your homes and offices. You'll be able to unlock its compartment -- it can carry up to 50 pounds of goods and for up to 30 miles on a single charge -- using your phone or a code the service gives you.

A few years ago, San Francisco served as a testing ground for delivery robots from various companies. That stopped after the city restricted their use on its sidewalks, requiring firms that want to unleash their machines in the city to secure permission to do so. The fact that San Francisco is now officially allowing a company to test delivery robots could be a big step towards their deployment.

It's not entirely clear if Postmates did anything special to convince local authorities, but it recently hired Apple veteran Ken Kocienda as a principal software engineer for the team developing Serve. Further, as TC notes, the company replaced the robot's LIDAR technology with something more lightweight and durable.

A Postmates spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement:

"We've been eager to work directly with cities to seek a collaborative and inclusive approach to robotic deployment that respects our public rights of way, includes community input, and allows cities to develop thoughtful regulatory regimes.

Based on San Francisco's Public Works Code, permits that allow the operation of autonomous delivery devices on sidewalks remain valid for 180 days. They also grant the authorization to test up to three delivery robots per permittee, though the machines can't operate in high-traffic areas and they have to be monitored by a human operator within 30 feet away.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

French Inventor Is First to Cross English Channel Using a Hoverboard

Technology

3 Ways Technology Is Changing the Food-Growing Industry

Technology

How Visionary Tech Can Help Prevent Climate Change