This Custom Link Tool Can Simplify All of Your Marketing

October 23, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Great marketing campaigns need to cast a wide net. That means creating links for multiple landing pages, optimized for different platforms and devices, and set up to capture analytical information. It can be a lot! Without the right tools at your disposal, this can be an exceedingly difficult and manual process.

Urlora is the ultimate link tool to help you get the most out of the links you push out into the internet. With Urlora, you can set up campaigns and generate unique, shortened links that turn every click into a targeted custom audience for your ad campaigns. If you're already using major advertising platforms, you can integrate Urlora with targeting pixels from Facebook, Twitter, Quora, Google, LinkedIn, and more in order to better organize the audiences you create from multiple platforms. Urlora even offers tools to create custom call-to-actions or opt-in forms on your web pages to generate more leads. Of course, their analytics hub also offers a detailed analysis of important metrics like clicks, conversions, impressions, and more.

Simplify and streamline your marketing initiatives. A lifetime subscription to Urlora's standard plan is available for just $39 today. However, if you want unlimited clicks, campaigns, links, and more, check out the premium plan, now available for $79.